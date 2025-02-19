NFL salary cap rises significantly, projected between $277.5M and $281.5M in 2025
The NFL salary cap will be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million for the 2025 season, rising as much as $26 million from last year.
The bump is great news for Cincinnati, which is hoping to sign receiver Tee Higgins to a long-term contract. It also means more money for Minnesota to re-sign quarterback Sam Darnold or Kansas City to bring back guard Trey Smith or Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to keep linebacker Zack Baun.
It's also significant for teams projected to be over the cap when the new league year begins in March: Atlanta, Seattle, Buffalo and Cleveland. It might not be enough to save New Orleans, which is more than $50 million over the projected cap and by far in the worst shape heading into 2025.
The salary cap was set at $255.4 million in 2024, up more than $30 million from the previous year.
The projected range for 2025 is based on ongoing negotiations between the league and the NFL Players Association. The players union has the right to recover up to 50% of $9 million in deferred payments from 2024, with the remaining amount being recovered in 2026. The final cap figure is expected to be finalized next week.
Related: The top 100 NFL free agents of 2025
Regardless of where it ends up, the NFL's salary cap will have more than doubled since being $123 million in 2009. It was $188.2 million in 2019.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
