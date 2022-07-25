NFL quarterback tiers: Examining Sando's rankings for 2022 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A new NFL season brings another chance for the league's top-notch quarterbacks to take center stage, and many of those stars landed high on Mike Sando's annual QB tier rankings — while other big-name talents didn't.

On Monday, The Athletic's Sando released his yearly QB tiers ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season and on the heels of the controversial annual Madden QB ratings, and Colin Cowherd reacted to Sando's newly minted list on " The Herd ."

Sando's list was compiled based on feedback from 50 NFL coaches and executives, including six general managers, eight head coaches, 10 evaluators, 12 coordinators, six quarterback coaches and seven execs.

More than one quarterback was featured for teams with undetermined starting jobs, and the survey excluded rookies because voters have not seen them play in the NFL.

Let's go through the tiers, as well as Cowherd's thoughts.

Tier 1

Each tier is clearly defined by Sando. Tier 1 included quarterbacks who carry their team each week. In other words, the team wins because of him. Ultimately, he has no real holes in his game.

For the sixth time in nine years, Aaron Rodgers was a unanimous Tier 1 QB selection. He was followed by Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, in that order.

Allen, Herbert and Burrow joined Tier 1 for the first time.

Tier 2

Tier 2 included quarterbacks who can carry their team but not as consistently as the quarterbacks in Tier 1. That said, these quarterbacks possess other qualities that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3.

Matthew Stafford (No. 7), Russell Wilson (8), Deshaun Watson (9), Lamar Jackson (10), Dak Prescott (11), Derek Carr (12), Kyler Murray (13) and Matt Ryan (14) made up the second tier.

Here's where Cowherd had his first huge gripe with Sando's list, defending the reigning Super Bowl champ.

"Justin Herbert, who plays in the same stadium as Stafford and could not make the playoffs, he made the list — Tier 1," Cowherd said. "Stafford [is] nowhere to be found, despite the fact that he led come-from-behind victories in the divisional round, the NFC Championship against Brady on the road, and in the Super Bowl against Burrow. … That is some disrespect."

Matthew Stafford listed as Tier 2 QB, Rams' odds of winning SB The Athletic's Mike Sando released his quarterback tiers for the 2022-23 NFL season and ranked Stafford in Tier 2. Colin Cowherd defends Stafford and explains why the Rams have a "strong chance" to run it back this season.

Sando joined Cowherd to break down why he put Stafford in the second tier, saying that the 34-year-old 13-year NFL veteran is "trending toward" a spot in Tier 1 but isn't quite there yet despite a successful first season with the Los Angeles Rams.

"When [the Rams] went to more of a Ferrari, drop-back pass offense, I think we saw some bumps in the road," Sando said. "They had to rein it in a little bit. The defense really did carry them through the Super Bowl, as well. … I think he's probably on that line. I'm fine with him being at the top of [Tier] 2. I think it's a great spot for him, and if he does it again, we'll probably have another conversation next year."

Tier 3

Tier 3 included quarterbacks who are a legitimate starter but need a strong running game and/or defense to compete. A lower-volume drop-back passing offense suits these quarterbacks in this tier best.

At the top of the third tier — the largest of Sando's tiers — was Kirk Cousins at No. 15, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz (T-20), Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence and Jameis Winston, in that order.

Tier 4

Tier 4 included quarterbacks who are either unproven or veterans who ideally wouldn't start all 17 games

Filling out the fourth tier was Justin Fields (No. 25), Tua Tagovailoa (26), Davis Mills (27), Zach Wilson (28), Trey Lance (29), Daniel Jones (30), Marcus Mariota (31), Sam Darnold (32), Mitch Trubisky (33) and Drew Lock (34).

Tier 5

Geno Smith rounded out Sando's list at No. 35 and was in a tier of his own — the fifth tier that is, which is meant for quarterbacks who are best suited as a backup.