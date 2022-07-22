National Football League
Madden NFL 23 quarterback rankings stir up controversy Madden NFL 23 quarterback rankings stir up controversy
National Football League

Madden NFL 23 quarterback rankings stir up controversy

18 mins ago

Once again, the annual Madden ratings are reeking havoc across the NFL.

EA Sports, the publisher of the famed video game franchise, unveiled its player ratings this week ahead of the upcoming Madden NFL 23 release on Aug. 19 — and there is no shortage of mixed feelings when it comes to the quarterback results, in particular.

While no QB made the illustrious 99 Club, 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccanners signal-caller Tom Brady topped the list with a 97 rating. That's a far cry from his first Madden rating as a full-time starter in 2002 — a 51.

Second was reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers with a 96 rating, followed by Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (95), Buffalo's Josh Allen (92) and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (90) rounding out the top five. 

Landing at No. 6 on the list was Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at 89, but the ranking that sent social media into a frenzy was Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert in the seventh spot with an overall rating of 88.

It's being considered one of the most egregious rating snubs in Madden NFL 23. Just ask these Chargers.

Herbert threw for the second-most yards last regular season (5,014) behind only Brady, and his 38 touchdowns were the third-most in the league after Brady (43) and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (41). 

After Herbert, the last three spots in the top 10 were taken by Denver's Russell Wilson (87), Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (87) and reigning Super Bowl champion Stafford (85).

There were also a few notable names missing from the top of the list.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who is still awaiting news on his availability this season, came in at No. 11 with an 84 rating. Watson completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions for the Houston Texans during the 2020-21 season, which is the last time he took the field.

The $230.5 million-dollar man Kyler Murray was 12th on the list with an 84 rating, while New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was the only rookie to crack the top-20, checking in at 17th with a rating of 78.

Jones' rating was higher than four-year veteran and newly minted Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (77), eight-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo (77), and seven-year veteran Jameis Winston (76).

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater tied for the No. 22 spot (75), and Jalen Hurts checked in at No 24 (74).

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Roethlisberger: Steelers brass wanted to replace me before 2021
National Football League

Roethlisberger: Steelers brass wanted to replace me before 2021

1 hour ago
Najee Harris open to '500 touches' if Steelers win games
Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris open to '500 touches' if Steelers win games

2 hours ago
Cardinals in playoffs-or-bust mode after paying Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals in playoffs-or-bust mode after paying Kyler Murray

2 hours ago
NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys and more
National Football League

NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys and more

3 hours ago
Bengals, Jets reveal alternate helmets for 2022-23 NFL season
National Football League

Bengals, Jets reveal alternate helmets for 2022-23 NFL season

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes