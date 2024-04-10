National Football League
NFL QB Tiers: Caleb Williams, Anthony Richardson and Jordan Love are 'potential stars'
NFL QB Tiers: Caleb Williams, Anthony Richardson and Jordan Love are 'potential stars'

Published Apr. 10, 2024 8:21 p.m. ET

The start of the NFL season is still months away, but Nick Wright of FOX Sports' First Things First is already plotting.

On Wednesday, Wright dished out his list of quarterbacks he thinks will have the most impact on the 2024-25 season, placing them in tiers with the label of either: Already Stars, Star Trajectory, Potential Stars, or Solid Starters.

While not every choice was received with approval by his co-hosts Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes, Wright defended the list, which ranges from Super Bowl Champions to potential rookie sensations.

Check out Wright's full list below:

Tier 1 (Already Stars): Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills) and Matt Stafford (Rams)

Tier 2 (Star Trajectory): Justin Herbert (Chargers), C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)

Tier 2 (Potential Stars): Caleb Williams (USC), Anthony Richardson (Colts) and Jordan Love (Packers)

Tier 3 (Solid Starters): Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Jarrod Goff (Lions)

Tier 4 (Solid Starters): Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers), Geno Smith (Seahawks) and Brock Purdy (49ers)

Wright also put out his prediction regarding the Tier 4 QBs stating, "You can win with the solid starters as long as you're not paying them like they're stars."

So, do you agree or disagree with Wright's list?

NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Joel Klatt's top 50 includes 6 QBs

2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Joel Klatt's top 50 includes 6 QBs

