NFL odds: Will teams pass on quarterbacks in first round of draft?

Quarterbacks have been the No. 1 pick in six of the previous seven NFL Drafts, but there's a possibility a quarterback will not be taken with the first eight picks on Thursday.

QBs taken with the top pick in recent drafts are Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars 2021), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals 2020), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals 2019), Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns 2018), Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams 2016) and Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2015).

The lone non-quarterback to be taken No. 1 in that span was defensive end, Myles Garrett, by the Browns in 2017 (the Chicago Bears traded up one spot to select North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick). And you have to go all the way back to 1996 for the last time there were no QBs drafted in the first round.

Let's jump into this year's QB draft class from a gambling perspective.

FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre said this is a thin year for quarterback prospects.

"It's a weird draft. There's no rock star at the quarterback position, no can't-miss receiver," McIntyre said. "Really, no can't-miss offensive tackle or defensive lineman. It's a good draft but not a great draft."

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said teams high in the draft with quarterback issues (Texans) may not see the value of taking a quarterback that early. With so many talented players in the draft, especially receivers, it may be a while until a QB gets his name called.

"With Malik Willis, it's a different level of football," Cowherd said of Willis playing for FBS independent Liberty. "He only played two Division I programs. He didn't throw a touchdown in either (game). And I like him as the best quarterback (in the draft)."

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett is the consensus No. 2 QB in the draft. Cowherd said he expects Pickett to slip to Friday's portion of the draft.

"Even Kenny Pickett had one really good college year with a low ceiling," Cowherd said. "So I don't think either of these quarterbacks, to me, is a first-round quarterback."

Can you name the last time a QB wasn't picked in the top 10?

It was 2013 when the Buffalo Bills selected Florida State's EJ Manuel with the 16th pick, the lone QB taken in the first round that year. Manuel retired before the 2018 season after throwing 343 passes in his NFL career.

Here are the latest odds for the first quarterback drafted this year (odds via FOX Bet as of 1/26/22):

Malik Willis, Liberty Flames: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17)

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Panthers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati Bearcats: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Matt Corral, Ole Miss Rebels: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Sam Howell, North Carolina Tar Heels: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Here are some other QB-related odds:

Number of QBs taken in the first round

Under 3.5: -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60)

Over 3.5: +190 (bet $10 to win $29)

QB parlays

Exactly three QBs drafted in first round, no RBs drafted in first round: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50)

Seahawks draft Malik Willis, Steelers draft Kenny Pickett: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Panthers draft Malik Willis, Seahawks draft Kenny Pickett: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Here are the teams picking in the top 10 with their projected starting QB in parentheses as of Tuesday (via ESPN):

1. Jaguars (Lawrence)

2. Lions (Goff)

3. Texans (Davis Mills)

4. Jets (Zach Wilson)

5. Giants (Daniel Jones)

6. Panthers (Sam Darnold)

7. Giants

8. Falcons (Marcus Mariota)

9. Seahawks (Drew Lock)

10. Jets

