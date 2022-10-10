National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: Early lines for every game

3 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles resume their longtime NFL East Division rivalry on Sunday night, with first place on the line.

The Eagles, the lone undefeated team at 5-0, will play host to the Cowboys (4-1), who are on a four-game winning streak. Dallas leads the all-time series, which began in 1960, 72-54.

And for you fantasy football players, this is the first week of byes so adjust your rosters accordingly. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 6 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans 

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Commanders at Bears (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bears -1 (Bears favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bears -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Commanders -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Chicago Bears
CHI

Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Cardinals to move to 5-0, will face Cowboys in Week 6 | UNDISPUTED

Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Cardinals to move to 5-0, will face Cowboys in Week 6 | UNDISPUTED
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the league after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

49ers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Falcons +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Patriots at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Browns -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Patriots +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Jets at Packers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Packers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Jets +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Green Bay Packers
GB

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Colts -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Vikings at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Dolphins +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Bengals at Saints (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
New Orleans Saints
NO

Ravens at Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
New York Giants
NYG

Buccaneers at Steelers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Steelers +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Panthers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -10.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Cardinals at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -3 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Seahawks +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Bills at Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
Moneyline: Bills -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Cowboys at Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

MONDAY'S GAME

Broncos at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Broncos +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

5 mins ago
Could Pats' Bailey Zappe create QB controversy with Mac Jones?
National Football League

Could Pats' Bailey Zappe create QB controversy with Mac Jones?

2 hours ago
Welcome to Carson Wentz's Wild Ride
National Football League

Welcome to Carson Wentz's Wild Ride

3 hours ago
Brian Daboll's coaching the biggest reason for Giants' 4-1 start
National Football League

Brian Daboll's coaching the biggest reason for Giants' 4-1 start

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Buccaneers-Steelers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Buccaneers-Steelers, pick

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes