NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Colts-Jaguars, pick

The Indianapolis Colts will travel south to play the Jacksonville Jaguars for one of Sunday's noon games, with both teams aiming for their first win of the season.

Week 1 of the NFL season wasn't kind to the Colts, where there wasn't a decisive winner between them and the Houston Texans. Matt Ryan did throw for 352 yards and one touchdown, yet threw a costly interception.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had a tough time against the Washington Commanders. Although Lawrence threw for 275 yards and one touchdown - Jacksonville's defense allowed Washington's Carson Wentz to throw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Jaguars game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Indianapolis -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Colts -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Colts rang up 517 yards of offense in a 20-20 tie with the lowly Texans, needing 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. On the surface, it’s a bad result for the Colts, but a closer look reveals an impressive offensive showing, with six trips inside the Houston 30-yard line. But they only got two touchdowns out of that as Indy went 2-for-5 in the red zone. They would have lost the game if Houston didn’t get ultraconservative.

Jacksonville was the better team against Washington, registering 6.2 yards per play (YPP) and getting into the red zone five times. Between a dropped TD pass by Travis Etienne, 13 penalties, a missed field goal and a failed two-point conversion, it was a messy opener on the road.

Now Jacksonville comes home to a slower track and temperatures that should be in the high 80s. The Jaguars spoiled the Colts’ 2021 season in Week 18 by knocking Indianapolis out of the playoffs, and they also took down Buffalo in Jacksonville.

Take the points and hope the Jaguars don’t let cornerback Tyson Campbell (cooked by Jahan Dotson on two TDs) get matched up too often with Michael Pittman (nine catches, 121 yards in Week 1).

PICK: Jaguars (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by 4 points or fewer (or win outright)

