National Football League
NFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game

28 mins ago

Week 2 of the NFL season offers several promising matchups on different days of the week.

Among the most intriguing games are the Chargers and Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday and the Titans and Bills on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).           

Saquon Barkley sparks Giants' 21-20 come back win over Titans

Saquon Barkley sparks Giants' 21-20 come back win over Titans

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

SUNDAY'S GAMES

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -6.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Browns -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Jets +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -2 (Lions favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Lions -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Commanders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Detroit Lions
DET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Saints +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
New Orleans Saints
NO

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Giants -2 (Giants favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Giants -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Jaguars +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
New York Giants
NYG

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -1 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Steelers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -4.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Colts -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Dolphins +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Rams -10.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Rams -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Falcons +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -9 (49ers favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Seahawks +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -2 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Bengals favorites -303 to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Cowboys +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total) 
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -11 (Broncos favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Texans +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Denver Broncos
DEN

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Cardinals +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Packers -9.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Green Bay Packers
GB

MONDAY'S GAMES

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -9 (Bills favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Titans +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 11:15 PM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Vikings @ Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Eagles -2 (Eagles favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Vikings +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:30 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener
National Football League

Cowboys lose game to Buccaneers, Dak Prescott to injury in disastrous opener

10 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

10 hours ago
NFL Week 1: Cowboys lose to Brady and Bucs, plus other surprising finishes
National Football League

NFL Week 1: Cowboys lose to Brady and Bucs, plus other surprising finishes

11 hours ago
Giants begin Brian Daboll era with gutsy win over Titans
National Football League

Giants begin Brian Daboll era with gutsy win over Titans

13 hours ago
Vikings beat Packers as Justin Jefferson has career day in new offense
National Football League

Vikings beat Packers as Justin Jefferson has career day in new offense

13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes