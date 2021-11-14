National Football League NFL odds Week 11: Lines for every game 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A battle of Houston between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) is among the NFL games in Week 11.

Here is everything you need to know about the lines and NFL odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with byes for Week 11: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -6 (Patriots favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Falcons +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Vikings +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Bills -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Colts +245 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Bears +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -10 (Browns favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Browns -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Lions +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -10.5 (favored to win by more than points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Titans -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Texans +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Panthers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); WFT +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Jaguars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Bengals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet available

Moneyline: Line not yet available

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Steelers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Line not yet available

Moneyline: Line not yet available

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available

