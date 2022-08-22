NFL odds: Preseason Week 3 lines

National Football League
The third and final week of this abbreviated NFL exhibition season is upon us as teams prepare to finalize rosters for the regular season.

And there are some intriguing matchups, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVI and a battle of New York.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 3's preseason games — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

WEEK 3 EXHIBITION GAMES (*all times ET)

THURSDAY

Packers @ Chiefs (8 p.m., NFLN) 

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Packers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Texans (8:15 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Texans +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY

Bills @ Panthers (7 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Panthers -6 (Panthers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bills +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Cowboys (8 p.m., NFLN)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Cowboys +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Saints @ (8 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Saints -1.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Chargers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots @ Raiders (5:15 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Raiders -1 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Patriots -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY

Jaguars @ Falcons (3 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Rams @ Bengals (6 p.m., NFLN)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Rams +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Bears @ Browns (7 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Browns -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Titans (7 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles @ Dolphins (7 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Eagles +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Ravens (7 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Buccaneers @ Colts (7:30 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Colts -5.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Colts -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $35 total); Buccaneers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings @ Broncos (9 p.m., NFLN)

Point spread: Vikings -0.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY

Giants @ Jets (1 p.m., NFLN)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Lions @ Steelers (4:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

