2026 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best Under-the-Radar Deals So Far This Offseason

Most of the splashy deals in NFL free agency have already been executed, with billions of dollars in contracts being dished out through the first two-plus weeks. But as some of those contracts approached or went over the $100 million mark, there were some that weren't as pricey that might shape how the 2026 NFL season plays out.

Which signings were bargains? Which moves received less fanfare than they should've? Let's take a look at our top 10 under-the-radar signings so far in free agency before we start to turn our attention to the NFL Draft.

Alohi Gilman enjoyed a solid 2025 season with the Ravens, earning him a three-year deal with the Chiefs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kansas City had a lot of institutional knowledge and talent on the defensive side of the football leave the building this offseason. Slot corner Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, with teammate and fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson following him in free agency. Safety Bryan Cook also departed, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Signing Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million deal from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency brings some experience and versatility to Kansas City’s defense. The former Los Angeles Charger returns to the AFC West and should provide some leadership for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as he attempts to remake the defense with more additions through the draft.

Cobie Durant was the odd man out in Los Angeles as the Rams remade their secondary this offseason, but he could provide a lift to the Cowboys' secondary. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A versatile, playmaking cornerback who mostly fills a need as a slot defender, Durant will not only be an upgrade to the Cowboys' secondary, but he'll improve the backend of their defense on a pretty valuable contract. Dallas signed Durant to a team-friendly deal that includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money. Durant has seven career interceptions, including two returned for four touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

Durant played in a multiple, 3-4 base scheme with the Rams, and should help as the Cowboys transition to a 3-4 scheme with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The Cowboys also signed Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in free agency. The addition of Thompson and Durant provides experience and position flexibility in the back end defensively.

8. Jason Sanders, K, New York Giants (One year, $1.425 million)

Jason Sanders was one of the NFL's top kickers in 2024. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh brought in one of the best kickers from last season to fix an inconsistent kicking game for New York in 2025. The Giants used three different kickers last season, including 38-year-old, injury-prone Graham Gano, who moved on at the end of the season.

Yes, Sanders had injury issues last year. Sanders did not play last season due to a hip issue and was released by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the season. However, in 2024, Sanders made a franchise-record 27 consecutive field goals, including nine from 50-plus yards. Sanders is still 30 years old, and if healthy, is a low-cost option to help solidify New York’s kicking game.

7. Coby Bryant, S, Chicago Bears (three years, $40 million)

Coby Bryant was a key part of the Seahawks' secondary this past season. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati product emerged as a part-time role player at cornerback in his first two years with the Seattle Seahawks, into a full-time starter at safety who helped propel one of the best defenses in the league to a Super Bowl. Bryant is a versatile playmaker who is a sure tackler in the running game and should help solidify a defense that lost safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency.

Tyler Biadasz should elevate the interior of the Chargers' offensive line. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Chargers desperately needed to upgrade the offensive line and better protect Justin Herbert. And while more expensive options like Tyler Linderbaum proved out of reach, the Bolts secured a financially reasonable alternative who fits their scheme and at 28 years old, has some upside in Biadasz.

Herbert was pressured a league-high 268 times in 2025. But with Biadasz serving as the anchor of the offense, along with the return of bookend offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the Chargers should have much better pass protection. Los Angeles also worked to improve depth upfront by signing guard Curtis Strange, along with re-signing Tre Pipkins and Trevor Penning. Expect the Chargers to draft another interior offensive lineman early in this year’s draft. But Biadasz gives Herbert someone to ably serve as the quarterback of the offensive line.

5. Jonathan Allen, DT, Cincinnati Bengals (Two years, $25 million)

Jonathan Allen will look to provide some much-needed grit and experience to the Bengals' defense. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Released by the Minnesota Vikings at the start of free agency in a cost-cutting move, the 31-year-old Allen brings grit and experience to a Cincinnati defense that struggled to get off the field all season. Even with one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Joe Burrow, the Bengals have missed the playoffs the last three seasons.

Yes, Allen has struggled from a production standpoint in producing sacks, with just 12 over the last three seasons. But Allen should be more of an impact player as a situational pass rusher with a reduction in snaps. And the Bengals could use competency and versatility up front defensively. Allen joins former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook from Kansas City to add reinforcements to a Cincinnati defense that finished No. 30 in scoring last season.

Nahshon Wright joined the Jets after logging five interceptions last season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Under first-year head coach and defensive guru Aaron Glenn, the Jets shockingly became the first team in NFL history to go without an interception for an entire season. The addition of Wright should help rectify that issue. He finished with five interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2025 for the Bears.

At 6-foot-4, Wright is a rangy, playmaking cornerback who should elevate New York’s defense's ability to create turnovers. Wright is part of a veteran overall on defense for the Jets that includes trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, along with signing linebacker Demario Davis, defensive tackle David Onyemata, safety Dane Belton and defensive tackles Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare.

Rico Dowdle will reunite with his former head coach from the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons, the former Carolina Panthers runner cashed in for a decent deal in free agency. A physical runner capable of producing explosive plays, Dowdle also lands in a spot where he should get the opportunity to be the lead back in a rotation that includes Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

Dowdle is also familiar with head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense from spending time together with the Dallas Cowboys. Along with the expectation that Aaron Rodgers returns for another season, the addition of Dowdle, along with the trade for Michael Pittman Jr., should help create a more efficient offense for the Steelers.

2. Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers (One year, $6 million)

Dre Greenlaw is back with the 49ers after a season with the Broncos. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

San Francisco never wanted to let him get away to begin with, but after one year with the Denver Broncos, the tone-setting linebacker returns to the 49ers on a reasonable one-year deal. Paired with perennial All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, Greenlaw and the BYU product formed one of the best linebacker combos in the league.

With his return, along with Warner’s recovery from a season-ending leg fracture, the two should help repair a San Francisco defense that surprisingly struggled to stop the run last season. Greenlaw’s return also should help with the transition from Robert Saleh to Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator, as the 49ers gear up to take full advantage of a closing Super Bowl window.

Could Tua Tagovailoa become the Falcons' starting quarterback this season? (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After one of his worst seasons as a pro, getting benched down the stretch in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, the Alabama product gets a second opportunity in Atlanta with head coach and offensive guru Kevin Stefanski. While first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. is the starter in Atlanta, that’s only written in pencil as he returns from a season-ending ACL injury.

That means that Tagovailoa will get all the offseason reps with a starting group that includes Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. With Tagovailoa being paid $54 million by Miami this year, he’s a steal in terms of the talent he brings to the roster. Just 28 years old, Tagovailoa posted a 44-32 record with the Dolphins. In 2023, Tagovailoa made the Pro Bowl, leading the NFL in passing yards that season. In a winnable NFC North, the Falcons would like to help Tagovailoa reach that potential again.