NFL odds: Prescott vs. Mahomes — everything you need to know about Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Kevin Durant vs. Twitter. Skip vs. Shannon. Drake vs. Everybody? These are some of the most contentious sports rivalries as of late. But there's a potential new one budding, and it will soon be on everyone's radar — Dak Prescott vs. Patrick Mahomes.

As the two young quarterbacks prepare for battle Sunday, let's take a look at their NFL MVP odds and their respective teams.

Before the season started, FOX Bet had Prescott's MVP odds at +1500. After Prescott's stellar start, he is at +700. Mahomes, on the other hand, was the preseason favorite to win the award at +550. But, after a shaky start by him and the Chiefs, his current MVP odds have dropped to +1700.

And though Prescott's MVP odds have shortened while Mahomes' have lengthened, there's no doubt that these two superstars are both having MVP-worthy seasons.

So far, Prescott has his Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East at 7-2. Granted, the Cowboys are the only team in the division with a winning record, it's still a feat worth mentioning. In leading the Cowboys' offense to their solid season, the fourth-round pick in 2016 has thrown for 2,341 yards and is tied for fourth in the NFL with 20 touchdowns this year. Not too shabby for the 135th-overall pick.

Prescott and the Cowboys are playing so well that oddsmakers have moved their Super Bowl futures to a fifth-best +5000.

On the other side of this QB showdown is Patrick "Showtime" Mahomes. His Kansas City Chiefs, like Dak's 'Boys, are on top of their division but without the stellar record. At 6-4, the Chiefs are still leading the AFC West. However, even in games they've won, the team has looked questionable at times.

Not surprisingly, FOX Bet has lengthened the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds from +500 (preseason) to +1000. But when it comes to Mahomes' MVP campaign, his stats tell a tale of two sides. His 2,940 passing yards and 25 touchdowns both rank second, but his 10 interceptions are the third-most this season.

Looking to bet on the big game? Here's everything you need to know about the matchup from a betting perspective.

The Cowboys, well known for being America's Team, have become known in recent seasons for getting knocked out of playoffs prematurely, but home-field advantage usually helps a team in the playoffs. So if Dak can engineer a win at Kansas City, the QB can increase the Cowboys' chances for better postseason positioning.

FOX Bet has the Cowboys' odds at -3300 to win the NFC East, and if they can secure their division and home-field advantage, Prescott might be able to alter Dallas's destiny.

Of the seven games left on Dallas' schedule after Kansas City, four are against division rivals with losing records. Two of those teams have defenses ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Prescott picking apart those bad defenses very well might lift him into the MVP conversation.

On the flip side, Showtime has a bit more of an uphill battle toward the MVP trophy.

Bookmakers have the at-home Chiefs as 3-point favorites this weekend, but the rest of their schedule is a gauntlet. They still have to face top-ranked defenses in the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals that give up an average of 18.3, 20.6 and 22.6 points per game, respectively.

Mahomes & Co. have one of the NFL's best offenses, putting up an average of 405.6 yards per game. If Mahomes can power through those tough defenses to close out the regular season, bookmakers might weigh his wins more heavily to give him a leg up on Prescott.

On Speak for Yourself, FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho noted that "whoever wins this matchup will win the MVP." The former NFL linebacker also said that "Mahomes taking his team from last (in the division) to first in 21 days" will be a highlight in determining if he is named MVP over Prescott.

But what do oddsmakers think about Dak vs. Patrick in the race for the League's Most Valuable Player? FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager Ben Conroy shared his thoughts on the talented quarterbacks.

"A slow start had Mahomes drifting to a huge price in the MVP market after a few performances that were riddled with turnovers," Conroy said. "But a get-right win over the Raiders has them back in the driver's seat in the AFC West.

"It feels like the Chiefs are finally starting to click, and we’re looking to avoid them in our Super Bowl book."

And when it comes to Prescott, Conroy thinks Dak's easy road is coming to an end soon.

"The NFC playoff picture is looking brutal — Green Bay, the Rams and Tampa Bay," Conroy said.

"But for the rest of regular season, Dak has some relatively easy opponents, so he has the chance to put up some numbers in the hunt for MVP."

Will the preseason MVP-favorite Mahomes reinsert himself into the mix after Sunday? Or will Prescott continue to make his case for the coveted award? These young stars both have so much riding on the line on FOX's America's Game of the Week, so make sure you get your wagers in!

