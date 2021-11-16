National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys vs. Chiefs, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs are two of the NFL's flagship franchises, yet Sunday's game will be a rare contest between the teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 7-2 Cowboys and 6-4 Chiefs – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Cowboys +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

The teams have only met 11 times, with the Cowboys holding a 7-4 edge, having won three of the previous four meetings.

The Chiefs had a mini-slump, losing in Week 7 to fall to 3-4. Kansas City won its next two games by a combined nine points, then routed the Las Vegas Raiders last week 41-14.

Don't read too much into that, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said.

"The Chiefs won, and everyone reacts," Cowherd said. "'Oh, the Chiefs are back!’ They beat the Raiders. It's the Raiders.'"

This year's contest will feature marquee quarterbacks Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

Prescott missed a game after Dallas' bye week after suffering a calf injury Oct. 17. Prescott returned and shined in the Cowboys' 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 14, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns and running for a score.

Prescott is 201-for-286 passing (70.3 percent) this season for 2,341 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP after the 2018 season, is second the NFL in passing yardage this season (2,940). Mahomes is 271-for-412 passing (65.8 percent) with 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

One Cowboy Mahomes needs to be aware of is cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the NFL in interceptions (eight), return yards on interceptions (142) and interception returns for a touchdown (two).

Team Trends

The Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Cowboys are 6-0 ATS when they score more than 24 points.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under in five of their nine games this season.

The Chiefs are 3-7 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have hit the over in five of their 10 games this season.

The Chiefs are 3-3 ATS and 4-2 overall when they score more than 21 points.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like the under, and I like Dallas. I think the Cowboys' defense is going to pressure Patrick Mahomes into, if not mistakes, a subpar afternoon. Dallas creates pressure. They bring a lot of heat. Even without Randy Gregory (calf strain) or Demarcus Lawrence (foot surgery), they still bring heat. I think the Cowboys have a better roster. They're a little healthier now.

"Dallas is the play here. The Cowboys have been undervalued all season. The Chiefs, coming off the win, will be overvalued. I like the Cowboys, even on the road, to win by a touchdown."

PICK: Cowboys (+2.5 via FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

PICK: UNDER 56.5 points scored by both teams combined (via FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.