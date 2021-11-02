National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Packers vs. Chiefs, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Owners of 40 percent of the NFL's Most Valuable Player award presented since 2011 will be on the same field as the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Chiefs – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -1 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Packers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sunday's Game of the Week on FOX Sports will be Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes facing off for the first time.

Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award three times (2011, 2014, 2020) and Mahomes won it during the 2018 season.

Kansas City has a 7-5-1 edge in the all-time series, but Green Bay won the first meeting 35-10 in what became known as Super Bowl I on Jan. 15, 1967.

The Packers suffered a significant loss last week as tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL and is out for the season.

"I love Green Bay here," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "Aaron Rodgers has been great since Week 1.

"I know people are concerned about the tight end injury, but it's not a TE-driven offense."

"What I like about Green Bay is its ability to be physical. In previous years, Green Bay is always pretty, and they get into the octagon, and they are not a physical team. This year, different story. The ability to go to Arizona missing 11 starters and run the football on their terms was like, ‘Wow!’"

The Packers are on a roll, winning seven in a row after dropping the season opener to the Saints 38-3.

Green Bay is expecting the return of receivers Davante Adams (reserve/COVID-19), Allen Lazard (COVID-19 contact list) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), which will bolster their offense.

The struggling Chiefs (4-4) are adding reinforcements themselves, as Kansas City traded for Steelers defensive end Melvin Ingram for a sixth-round pick Tuesday.

Rest could be an issue in this matchup. The Packers last played Thursday, Oct. 28, in a 24-21 win over Arizona. Kansas City played Monday night, beating the Giants 20-17.

Team Trends

Kansas City is ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (391.5) and 25th in points allowed per game (27.5).

Green Bay's offense ranks 22nd in yards per game (337.5) and tied for 16th in points per game (24.0).

The Chiefs' offense is fourth in yards per game (412.9) and ninth in scoring offense (26.0).

The Packers' defense is seventh in yards allowed per game (331.8) and ninth in points allowed per game (20.9).

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "This is rare, but Green Bay is undervalued in this spot. I think they are the best team potentially in the NFL right now, but we're treating them like last year's Packers. They're really special. I'm going with momentum, give me the Packers."

PICK: Packers (+1 via FOX Bet) to lose by a point, tie or win outright

