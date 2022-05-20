National Football League NFL odds: Over/Under win total bets for every team in the AFC East 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!

And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.

Our expert betting analysts — Geoff Schwartz , Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre — analyzed this year's slate and weighed in on how gamblers should wager on the win totals for each team in every division!

Let's look at the AFC East.

Josh Allen and the Bills cemented themselves as a real force in the AFC East last season, and New England with Mac Jones and a 10-7 regular-season record made some noise in the division as well. But will the Tyreek Hill trade from the Chiefs to the Dolphins help Miami splash its way to the top of the group? Will the Jets' NFL Draft and off-season moves help them win more than four games next season?

Here are our experts' picks, with all odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

11.5 wins for Buffalo Bills at FOX Bet



Geoff's Pick — Over : -143 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Here's a team with at least 12 wins that has finished atop the AFC conference every season since 2002, and I expect this season to be no different. The Bills have the best roster in the AFC and will be healthier this season with the return of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White plus the additions they made in free agency.

This Bills team won 11 games last season with an offense that ranked 31st in variance which means they were one of the least consistent offenses in the NFL. I would not expect that unfavorable trend to continue as Josh Allen improves his game. More than anything else, this is the year for the Bills to hit it big. With the Chiefs' roster going through an overhaul and the Bengals not sneaking up on anyone, it’s time for the Bills to have the top seed in the conference.

8.5 wins for New England Patriots at FOX Bet



Sammy's Pick — Under: +100 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $20 total)



The New England Patriots finished 10-7 last season with an easy schedule and rookie quarterback Mac Jones running the offense in Foxborough. Yet oddsmakers opened their win total at 8.5 for next season.

Hmmm.

Bill Belichick lost top cornerback J.C. Jackson to free agency and the Pats ignored a glaring need for a top-end playmaker and drafted an offensive lineman from Chattanooga in the first round. Even if Cole Strange pans out long-term, he’s not going to be a major impact this season.

There’s a full year of film on Jones heading into year two and the AFC East got a lot better in the offseason. Buffalo added Von Miller, Miami acquired Tyreek Hill and New York drafted two weapons for Zach Wilson and took lockdown defensive back Sauce Gardner with the No. 3 overall pick.

The days of breezing through the division are long gone, and New England could realistically go 2-4 in the East. Also, the Pats’ schedule from Week 12 to the finish line is loaded with landmines.

Take a look if you don’t believe me.

5.5 wins for New York Jets at FOX Bet

Jason's Pick — Over: -143 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

As a Jets fan for three decades, admittedly, there’s some heart-over-head here. But there are multiple reasons for optimism for the Jets in 2022, and it’s more than winning the draft.

A lot of it has to do with the leap Zach Wilson can potentially make in year two. Adding Garrett Wilson on the outside helps, and the Jets signed two tight ends in free agency and drafted another. The key will be the offensive line, which gets back former first-round pick Mekhi Becton at LT, as well as the addition of Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson.

Wilson was sacked 15 times in the first three games as a rookie and was hearing footsteps all season. Expect much more play-action from Wilson — which is where he thrived at BYU — thanks to the addition of explosive RB Breece Hall. The defense also added four impact players, including two in the secondary.

The second half of the schedule eases up considerably after an October through November stretch in which they face Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen.

An 8-9 season is firmly in play for the Jets.

8.5 wins for Miami Dolphins at FOX Bet

Geoff's Pick — Over: -118 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

I'm leaning over for the Dolphins but very slightly. I've got questions about Miami's QB situation and first-time head coach Mike McDonald.

The Dolphins vastly improved their roster with the addition of WR Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead. And McDonald comes from the Shanahan offensive tree which is extremely quarterback-friendly. All of those factors should work to Miami's advantage. Also, McDonald's background should help develop QB Tua Tagovalioa.

The Dolphins have the offensive weapons; Tua just needs to get the ball in their hands.

