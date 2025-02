National Football League NFL Most Valuable Player: Complete list of winners by year Updated Feb. 6, 2025 11:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the NFL dates its history back to 1920, its MVP award has been around since 1938. The Associated Press started giving out the award in 1957, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the most recent winner of the prestigious award, being crowned the league's best player at the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Check out the complete list of NFL MVP winners:

NFL MVPs

Who has the most NFL MVPs?

Peyton Manning has won the most NFL MVP awards with five. Aaron Rodgers is just behind him with four wins. Below is a list of all the players with multiple MVP awards:

Peyton Manning - 5

Aaron Rodgers - 4

Tom Brady - 3

Jim Brown - 3

Brett Farve - 3

Johnny Unitas - 3

Lamar Jackson - 2

Patrick Mahomes - 2

Joe Montana - 2

Kurt Warner - 2

Steve Young - 2

