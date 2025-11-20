NFL Heat Index: Welcome Back, Brock Purdy, and Welcome to the NFL, Shedeur Sanders

Two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL are looking to step up their play to help their teams reach the postseason down the backstretch of the year.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen already started that quest last week, accounting for six total touchdowns in an important win for the Bills at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen will need a similar effort against one of the top defenses in the league on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Allen and the Bills are chasing the surprising New England Patriots (9-2) in the AFC East and sit 1.5 games back at 7-3.

And the Cincinnati Bengals could get some juice from the early return of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow from a turf toe injury. Burrow has been a full participant in the Bengals' first two practices this week ahead of their matchup against the Patriots, putting him in a spot to possibly play on Sunday. Joe Flacco played solid in Burrow’s absence, but his return should inspire an underperforming Cincinnati defense to play better, getting the 3-7 Bengals back in the playoff hunt.

How Allen and Burrow perform are two things to watch as we take a closer look at who’s hot and who’s cold heading into Week 12.

WHO’S HOT

Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

Speaking of Allen, one reason he continues to perform at a high level has been the play of his offensive line. And Dawkins has been one of the best offensive tackles in the league this season. Dawkins has allowed just 20 pressures on 375 pass-blocking snaps, giving up pressure on just 6.1% of his snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dawkins leads all NFL offensive tackles with a 96% pass block win rate, per ESPN. However, Dawkins will be tested by one of the top edge rushing duos in Houston's Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, who have combined for 17 sacks.

Yep, Purdy can still play. There’s been a lot of talk about Mac Jones potentially taking over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback after leading them to a 5-3 record during Purdy’s absence. Give credit to Jones for taking advantage of the opportunity.

But the 49ers paid Purdy for a reason — he’s the better quarterback, with his quick processing, accuracy and movement in and outside the pocket once fully healthy. Purdy put all of that on display in his return to his native Arizona, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cardinals. At 7-4, don’t count the 49ers out of the postseason.

One of the top offseason additions, Pickens keeps putting up big numbers for Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense. Pickens had nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' decisive win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

For the season, Pickens is second in receiving yards (908), tied for third in receiving touchdowns (7) and fifth in yards per reception (15.5). Pickens will be tested this weekend by a formidable Philadelphia secondary, led by defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Kam Kinchens, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Now in his second season, Kinchens has developed into a dangerous ball hawk for the Rams. Kinchens twice intercepted Sam Darnold in L.A.’s close win over the Seattle Seahawks.

L.A.’s defense is tied for third in interceptions (10) and fourth in total takeaways (17) through Week 11. And Kinchens’ ability to help patrol the middle of the Rams’ pass defense has been a key for the secondary.

The Alabama product statistically had his best day as a pro, finishing with 448 passing yards and three touchdown passes, with no interceptions in a 30-27 win over the sinking Atlanta Falcons. It was Young’s third time throwing for at least 300 yards in his career.

The Carolina Panthers have won four of their last six games and, at 6-5 on the year, remain in the postseason conversation. Give head coach Dave Canales credit for sticking with and developing Young, even though he’s gone through ups and downs while in Carolina. But they face a tough test on the road against Purdy’s 49ers on Monday Night Football.

WHO’S COLD

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

It would be nice if we could go back to the days when football players didn’t spit on each other. Jalen Carter made a scene by spitting on Dak Prescott and was ejected even before the regular season's first play. And now, Chase couldn’t handle the smoke delivered from Pittsburgh Steelers' Jalen Ramsey, one of the top trash talkers in the game, spitting on the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Ja'Marr Chase was suspended one game for spitting at Jalen Ramsey in the Bengals' loss to the Steelers last week. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Chase deservedly got a one-game suspension for the boneheaded mistake and now will miss the return of Burrow in what has devolved into another nightmarish season for the Bengals.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold’s four-interception performance is more symptomatic of Seattle’s issues taking care of the ball overall. Seattle’s 20 turnovers are tops in the league and include a league-high nine fumbles.

I love the way Ernest Jones IV strongly defended Darnold after his worst performance of the year. Darnold will move past the poor performance to play better, but head coach Mike Macdonald must clean up the turnovers on offense.

Jonathan Gannon, HC, Arizona Cardinals

In Gannon's third season, the Cardinals have regressed and he is coaching for his job down the backstretch of this season. Specifically, Arizona has not been competitive over the last two games, losing by an average of 20 points a contest.

With the Cardinals losing six of their last seven games, if Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort want to stick around for the rest of the rebuild in Arizona, the duo must show progress the rest of the year. But also, owner Michael Bidwell must create stability within an organization that has had six head coaches in 25 years.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to get Herbert into the Hall of Fame. Well, for Herbert to do that, he must first win a playoff game. And the way Harbaugh’s offensive line is protecting his team’s franchise quarterback, that might not happen this year.

Herbert was battered in a bad loss on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for a season-low 81 yards. Herbert was sacked twice and hit six times. Herbert has been pressured a league-high 189 times. Harbaugh must figure out how to better protect his prized quarterback during the bye week.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders had a rough go of it in the Browns' loss to the Ravens on Sunday. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It’s time for less talk and more action for Sanders, who gets his first NFL start on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders did not look ready for prime time in spot duty, playing for an injured Dillon Gabriel. He completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception in one half of football against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

But Sanders gets a chance to redeem himself against Maxx Crosby. In a game pitting two of the worst teams in the NFL, the rest of the league will be paying close attention to how Sanders performs.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.