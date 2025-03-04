National Football League NFL free agency: Projecting destinations for the 14 biggest game-changers Published Mar. 4, 2025 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who wants an edge player who was arguably the most impactful player in the Super Bowl? Who wants a Pro Bowl receiver? And for that matter, who wants a Pro Bowl quarterback?

This free agency class has a handful of stars who will make their new teams better in the coming season. It's understandable that some teams don't go crazy with spending in free agency. Often, the best free agents don't make it to market. Just look at Tee Higgins, who was our No. 1 pending free agent. The Bengals franchise-tagged him on Monday. But that doesn't mean there are no game-changers with expiring contracts.

Let's take a look at the biggest names in this year's class. Here are 14 free agents who can alter the trajectory of a franchise — with a projction of which franchises we think they'll be altering.

Sam Darnold, QB

Projected landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

There aren't many places where I'd get excited about Darnold's prospects. But Pittsburgh is one of them. For all the complaining about Mike Tomlin's spot in 10-win purgatory, he is doing something remarkable. This isn't Jeff Fisher. It's almost impossible to have sustained success in the way Tomlin is doing it. And he did a much-overlooked job of getting to double-digit wins with a QB who looked like a total bust (Justin Fields) and another who looked totally washed (Russell Wilson). I think Darnold is better than both of those guys. He could get this team deep into the postseason.

Chris Godwin, WR

Projected landing spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If they can, the New England Patriots will get involved in Godwin's free agency tour. He's the best receiver on the market. But just about everyone is saying Godwin wants to return to Tampa. So that's the way I'll swing, too. New England and others are going to put a lot of money on the table. The Buccaneers will up their offer. And that'll be enough to retain Godwin.

Byron Murphy Jr., CB

Projected landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

There is no shortage of teams that'll show interest in Murphy. But the beauty of letting Darnold go is that Minnesota can spend big to keep its stars. The Vikings have plenty of cap space. Murphy is one of their best players. If he were to leave, the team would badly need a CB1. So I'd bet they work out a long-term deal and he spends many more years in Minnesota.

Josh Sweat, edge

Projected landing spot: Washington Commanders

There's nothing like a divisional rivalry to send a player's value through the roof. Sweat was already having a great season before he annihilated the Chiefs' game plan in the Super Bowl (6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs). Philly spent huge money on Bryce Huff just last season, so it just seems like a tough moment for them to go all-in on Sweat. And even if the Eagles were willing, the Commanders could be even more willing financially. It's rare to see a talent like Sweat on the market. Washington could pounce with an aggressive offer.

Ronnie Stanley, OT

Projected landing spot: New England Patriots

Everyone is staying calm as the Ravens negotiate with Stanley, who probably doesn't want to leave for a place like New England. Both sides think a deal could still come together, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler . But if Stanley makes it to free agency, the Patriots might make it worth his while to leave Baltimore. New England has tons of money and Stanley is, by far, the best tackle on the market. I could see the Patriots going overboard with what they'd pay to begin solidifying their offensive line (and enacting new coach Mike Vrabel's plan to get stronger in the trenches).

Najee Harris, RB

Projected landing spot: Dallas Cowboys

Never let Jerry Jones surprise you. Expect the unexpected. Folks think that the Cowboys' owner is going to draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round. What if, instead, Jones brought in Harris to serve as a bruising runner for this offense? Harris isn't an explosive runner, but he's been efficient and violent in ways that might remind folks of Ezekiel Elliott in his prime. It would look strange for Jones to pay Harris when he hasn't paid Micah Parsons, but things always look strange in Dallas.

Russell Wilson, QB

Projected landing spot: New York Giants

Here's a bizarre marriage of necessity. Wilson isn't likely to get much interest on the open market. It just doesn't seem like people want an aging QB, whose flaws came back into focus in January. But New York might not have many options. The Giants' interest in Aaron Rodgers has been overblown, per reports . There aren't many QBs who will want to land in New York. The 36-year-old Wilson is just desperate enough. In this scenario, the Giants would be "Last Chance U" for the QB, coach and GM.

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Projected landing spot: (Forced) retirement

I think there's a real chance that no one wants to work with Rodgers. Yes, he was once an elite quarterback. He has a Super Bowl title to his name. But teams will fear bringing him in after what they saw him do to the New York Jets, who are worse off than they were when they traded for him. He really needs a stable organization like Pittsburgh, but I have the Steelers pouncing on Darnold instead. The other QB-needy teams will want a low-maintenace bridge QB or a low-cost rookie for the future. Rodgers is neither. What if Rodgers finds he's not playing on a carousel — but a game of musical chairs?

Stefon Diggs, WR

Projected landing spot: Green Bay Packers

Diggs' days as a WR1 are likely over — man, that happened fast, didn't it? — but in the Packers offense, he could put together a respectable 1,000-yard season. He'd also bring some veteran consistency to a receivers group that needs exactly that. There won't be a shortage of teams that think they can get more out of Diggs in 2025 than the Texans got in 2024. But the Packers seem like the best match for the 31-year-old veteran.

Haason Reddick, edge

Projected landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year, the Jets traded for Reddick in hopes he'd be a game-changer on defense. And then contract negotiations spoiled basically everything. Because of that bizarre year in New York, he's probably going to come at a discount, relative to his potential. I suspect Mike Tomlin would appeal to Reddick. And I suspect Pittsburgh would spend a healthy sum on a guy of Reddick's caliber.

Amari Cooper, WR

Projected landing spot: New England Patriots

Here's a nice match for Drake Maye. If Cooper can play anywhere near the level he played at in 2023 — or even near where he played before the Browns traded him to Buffalo — the receiver should be the best receiver Maye has ever played with. I know that's not saying much. But Cooper's presence would improve New England's offense substantially. The Patriots can pay him more than anyone. They can feature him as WR1. They just need to sell Cooper that New England is a place where he can win. Because that seemed to be why he was so happy in Buffalo — even if his production wasn't at his typical levels.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Projected landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

Hopkins is fading, but he's the type of receiver who could help the Ravens, who have as good a shot as anyone at making the Super Bowl next season. Hopkins, 32, has made plenty of money. He's ring chasing. Baltimore should have the right amount of snaps for a receiver like Hopkins, who would play behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and probably Rashod Bateman. And I suspect that would be just fine for Hopkins.

Justin Fields, QB

Projected landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

I like the match of Fields and Pete Carroll. And I think Carroll — much like Tomlin did in 2024 — can create a safe space to build up the young QB. Carroll once told me all about his mentality for working with young QBs, and it showed the care and intention that helped everything click for Wilson and Geno Smith in Seattle. If the Raiders aren't sold on the QBs in the draft, Fields is a great project for 2025. And if things don't work out, Vegas can always draft someone next year.

Keenan Allen, WR

Projected landing spot: Los Angeles Chargers

It would be fun to see Allen return to the Chargers, who might be amenable to a reunion at a reduced price. There are some similarities in Allen and Ladd McConkey's game, but I think McConkey's skills are fast-expanding and Allen's are contracting. It would be totally fine to put those two in a starting lineup and use them in different ways. And most importantly, Justin Herbert has established rapport with Allen that would likely make the reunion a slam dunk.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on X at @henrycmckenna .

