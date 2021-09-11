National Football League Asante Samuel Jr. leads list of non-first-round picks who'll stand out in 2021 season 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

With all due respect to first-rounders Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson, Chase Young and a host of other top picks a year ago, some of the flashiest rookies in the NFL last season were drafted outside of Round 1.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers wideout Chase Claypool and Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis were second-round steals. And the impact safety Antoine Winfield Jr. — another 2020 second-rounder — had on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arguably as important as the stellar protection first-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs provided Tom Brady.

There were plenty of hidden gems in the later rounds of the 2020 draft as well, including Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler (selected 89th overall) and Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed (138th). Those two corners made the Pro Football Writers’ All-Rookie squad after being drafted 12th and 16th, respectively, at their position.

So who will be this year’s non-first-round rookie stars? Let's take a look into the crystal ball.

Players are listed based on the order in which they were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers – Selected No. 47 overall

A first-round talent stunningly still on the board midway through the second round, Samuel lived up to his playmaking track record at Florida State in the preseason, making several jaw-dropping plays. He'll start the Chargers’ season opener against Washington and its crafty veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Given how much opponents will have to throw the ball to keep up with 2020 Rookie of The Year Herbert, Samuel should have plenty of opportunities to match his father's rookie numbers. Asante Samuel — who was a four-time Pro Bowl corner in 11 NFL seasons — had 34 tackles, nine passes broken up and two interceptions (including one returned 55 yards for a touchdown) for New England in 2003.

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Washington Football Team – No. 51 overall

Part of a stellar offensive tackle class that I expect will ultimately produce several long-term starters, Cosmi was the eighth tackle off the board this past spring. Yet he outplayed his rookie peers throughout the preseason and earned the starting right tackle spot for Washington. The club opted to move on from Morgan Moses, who had been a rock at right tackle. While not as large as Moses, Cosmi has terrific quickness, as well as the grit and dedication required at this level. Don’t be surprised if wideout Dyami Brown, Washington’s third-round selection, also makes a big impact, especially should the injury bug continue to plague free-agent acquisition Curtis Samuel.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers – No. 55 overall

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: A quality tight end can be quite a security blanket for a struggling quarterback. Deteriorating arm strength has robbed Ben Roethlisberger of the howitzer he used to wield against NFL defenses. So the Steelers have adjusted, bringing in rookies Najee Harris and Freiermuth to provide more weapons for the short-to-intermediate levels. Freiermuth is not in the same athletic class as the Atlanta Falcons’ No. 4 overall selection Kyle Pitts, but don’t be surprised if this rookie develops into a red-zone favorite for Roethlisberger and becomes a fan favorite in doing so.

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks – Selected No. 56 overall

A troublesome toe injury kept Eskridge under wraps in the preseason, but he showed off his electric acceleration in Seattle’s exhibition finale, racing around the corner on a jet sweep, and later showing off his body control and sticky hands in making a tough reception. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett coming off record-breaking seasons for the Seahawks, it might not seem there will be enough passes to go around for Eskridge. The biggest issue for Seattle’s sputtering offense last year, however, was the lack of a reliable third target — not pass protection, as many have suggested.

Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams – No. 57 overall

Trading for rocket-armed veteran QB Matthew Stafford guarantees that Sean McVay will be calling for more deep throws in 2021, and it doesn’t take an NFL scout to figure out that Atwell’s sub 4.40 speed could make him a prime target. And if you are thinking that the Rams are concerned about how his spindly 165-pound frame will hold up, you’d be wrong. Atwell touched the ball a staggering 35 times on receptions, rushes and punt returns in preseason games, showing much more reliable hands than the deep-ball decoy some (including me) thought he might be in this offense, given the receiving talent already in place.

Josh Myers, C, Green Bay Packers – No. 62 overall

Before even snapping the ball, many centers are asked to make the line calls, identifying where the pressure will come. For Myers, the pressure will not just come from defenders; he'll be snapping to mercurial reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is used to being protected upfront by Corey Linsley, an All-Pro a year ago who signed with the Chargers. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Myers has rare size for the position and is both powerful and surprisingly agile. After redshirting his first season at Ohio State, Myers entered the starting lineup and didn’t leave until the Packers drafted him. Some growing pains aside, he’ll prove just as reliable and steady in the NFL.

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Dallas Cowboys – No. 75 overall

Not surprisingly, Tom Brady and Dak Prescott were the big stars of the thrilling kickoff to the 2021 season Thursday, which Tampa Bay won 31-29. But keep an eye on the highly athletic Odighizuwa as he develops under new Dallas DC Dan Quinn, one of the game’s better defensive line coaches. Given all of the attention that Demarcus Lawrence will get on the outside, Odighizuwa could be the pocket-collapsing threat on the interior that could take the Cowboys' defense to new heights. Of course, for that to happen, Dallas’ top rookie, LB Micah Parsons, will have to live up to expectations as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate.

Elijah Molden, CB, Tennessee Titans – No. 100 overall

Having lived my entire life in the greater Seattle area, I’ve watched an awful lot of University of Washington players over the years. Molden, an NFL legacy, ranks among the most instinctive players I’ve ever seen at any position. His knack for diagnosing plays, as well as his sticky fingers, led to 11 takeaways in 44 career games for the Huskies. Molden drew rave reviews in training camp, intercepting Tom Brady during a scrimmage against Tampa Bay and making an athletic sack in the preseason game against the champs as well. Given that opponents are going to attack on offense in an attempt to keep the ball out of Derrick Henry’s hands, Molden should have plenty of playmaking opportunities.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots – Selected No. 120 overall

Clearly, Mac Jones is the rookie who will get most of the attention in Foxboro. But savvy fantasy football players will tell you not to sleep on the burly Stevenson as a potential goal-line vulture in what is expected to be one of the NFL’s most run-heavy offenses. At 6-foot, 231 pounds, Stevenson may look like the traditional short-yardage back, but he’s got plenty of juice in those legs. Washington found that out when Stevenson took off on a 91-yard scamper for a touchdown in the preseason.

Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs – No. 226th overall

Smith was an All-American at Tennessee who fell to the late sixth round due to medical concerns; he suffered a frightening diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs early on in his time in Knoxville. Andy Reid cut his teeth as an offensive line coach and knows a starter when he sees one, so it should surprise no one that Smith has already emerged as one. Given who it's protecting, Kansas City's completely rebuilt offensive line will be in the spotlight. Smith is one of the rare Day 3 picks who appears ready to shine under that spotlight, starting at right guard next to fellow rookie (and potential second-round steal) Creed Humphrey at center.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL draft for over 20 years with his work found at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.

