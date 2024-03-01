National Football League NFL Draft: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry won't work out at combine due to injury Updated Mar. 1, 2024 9:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is among the premier defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his stock may have just taken a hit.

While McKinstry was being examined at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, doctors found a Jones fracture in his right foot, NFL Network reported on Friday. He won't work out at the combine but will do so at Alabama's pro day, which is March 20. The good news for McKinstry is that he's expected to be healthy for the 2024 NFL season, according to the report.

McKinstry never missed a game for Alabama from 2021-23. This past season, he logged seven passes defended and 32 combined tackles. He finished his collegiate career with two interceptions.

McKinstry is one of two Alabama defensive backs vying to be first-round draft selections, with fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold being the other. The two were part of a Crimson Tide defense that surrendered just 188.8 passing yards (third in the SEC), 124.5 rushing yards (fifth), 313.3 total yards (third) and 18.4 points (second) per game last season.

Alabama went 12-1, winning the SEC for the first time since 2020, before losing in overtime to Michigan in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Defensive backs and tight ends take part in combine drills on Friday afternoon.

