NFL Contender or Pretender: Taking stock of 10 Super Bowl hopefuls Published Nov. 22, 2024 9:00 a.m. ET

The NFL regular season is nearing the stretch run with several teams in a perfect position to make a playoff run as a lower seed. While it is hard to emerge from the bottom of the bracket, the contenders play a brand of ball that enables them to challenge the elites in a single-elimination tournament that exposes every team's biggest flaws. Moreover, the dark horses in the playoff field have a few blue-chip players who can flip the game with a big play that tilts the game in their team's direction.

Given some time to survey the potential playoff field, let's sort out which darkhorse teams have the potential to stay awhile in the postseason tourney. Here are my 2024 contenders and pretenders:

Adding Kirk Cousins was expected to take the Falcons' offense to the next level. Though the veteran gunslinger has stabilized the most important position on the field for the Dirty Birds, the Falcons remain a maddeningly inconsistent squad that cannot string together wins against the league's heavyweights. If the offense cannot put up 30-plus points, the defense lacks the disruptive potential to flip the game with a game-changing turnover or splash play. Unless the defense transforms down the stretch, the Falcons look like a "one-and-done" playoff participant.

Verdict: Pretenders

Credit Jonathan Gannon for whipping the Cardinals into a playoff contender in his second season on the job. The energetic culture builder has built the "Bird Gang" into an emerging contender by embracing a complementary football approach that combines Kyler Murray's spectacular playmaking skills with a hard-hitting rushing attack and a blue-collar defense. While the Cardinals' old-school game plans lack pizzazz, the team keeps piling up wins in a competitive division. With the team built to play in the playoffs due to their three-dimensional approach, the Cardinals will be a tough out in a single-elimination tournament.

Verdict: Contenders

The Ravens are unquestionably a title contender with a spectacular offense spearheaded by a two-time league MVP and two-time NFL rushing champion. Though few defenses are capable of slowing down the Lamar Jackson-Derrick Henry freight train, the Ravens' self-inflicted mistakes could derail the train before it rumbles down the playoff tracks. The combination of penalties, turnovers and big plays allowed on blown assignments could keep the Ravens from realizing their championship potential. Considering how most playoff games are decided on miscues and mistakes, the Ravens must avoid beating themselves before focusing on knocking out their opponents.

Verdict: Contenders

Bo Nix's emergence as an Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner has coincided with the team's ascension into playoff contention. The first-year quarterback has found his rhythm within Sean Payton's offense, posting impressive numbers as a game manager/playmaker in a ball-control offense. With Nix leading all rookies in offensive touchdowns (19), while posting an impressive 14:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio since Week 4, the Broncos' offense perfectly complements a top-five defense with suffocating potential. If the rookie quarterback continues to operate the offense efficiently with minimal mistakes and turnovers, the Broncos could make life miserable for opponents as an underdog with key components (running game, defense, playmaking quarterback) to a championship puzzle.

Verdict: Contenders

The Packers possess the talent and big-play potential to knock off a heavyweight in a "win-or-go-home" contest. A gritty running game and a glitzy aerial attack could keep defensive coordinators up at night. In addition, the Packers have a playmaking quarterback (Jordan Love) with the potential to dazzle inside and outside of the pocket. With a defense specializing in taking the ball away with Xavier McKinney leading the way, the Packers can set their offense up with short fields and prime scoring opportunities in crucial moments. In a high-pressure playoff environment where games are routinely decided by one score or less, the Packers' star power could tilt the game in their favor.

Verdict: Contenders

Despite the hype surrounding the Texans since the off-season, the Texans have been a bit of an enigma this season. As C.J. Stroud works through his sophomore slump, the Texans' offense has become a "grind-it-out" squad with Joe Mixon leading the charge. Though the H-town running game has produced some wins, the Texans will not make a deep postseason run without their QB1 playing at an elite level. Perhaps the return of Nico Collins can bring out the best in Stroud, but until the second-year pro regains his Pro Bowl form, the Texans look like a "one-and-done" candidate in the tournament.

Verdict: Pretenders

Jim Harbaugh continues to adhere to an old-school recipe that has helped him win at every level. The Chargers' combination of run-game excellence, efficient quarterback play and defensive dominance have catapulted the team into title contention, with few opponents capable of handling a 60-minute battle with the emerging bully. Though the team's talent fails to rival the superstar levels of some of the league's heavyweights, the Chargers' gritty mentality and unwavering confidence make them a nightmare to face in the tournament. With a superstar quarterback in the bullpen to bail them out in any situation, the Chargers could surprisingly win it all as a wild-card team.

Verdict: Contenders

An elite head coach and quarterback are always a threat to make a run, but the Rams' Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford combination will struggle to carry a team full of youngsters into the playoffs' final rounds. Sure, the offense can control the game with Stafford tossing darts to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua or pounding Kyren Williams and Blake Corum between the tackles on various power runs, but the overall youth and inexperience of the squad could prevent the Rams from finishing the mission. While it is hard to dismiss the impact of the Rams' exceptional team leaders, the NFC playoff field will require more than Los Angeles can muster this season.

Verdict: Pretenders

The Super Bowl hangover has left the 49ers dazed and confused for most of the season. The perennial heavyweights look nothing like the team that routinely pummels opponents with a bruising running game and stifling defense. Injuries, inconsistent execution and waning enthusiasm prevent the 49ers from imposing their will on opponents despite their superior talent. Perhaps Kyle Shanahan can find a way to flip the switch down the stretch, but the 2024 version of the 49ers look like a washed-up fighter holding on for dear life in the championship rounds.

Verdict: Pretenders

After shocking the football world with an impressive start behind a red-hot rookie quarterback, the Commanders have returned to Earth as opponents discover various ways to keep Jayden Daniels under wraps. The Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate is capable of single-handedly leading the Commanders to wins, but he will need his supporting cast to put on their Cinderella slippers for Washington to light up the scoreboard against elite opponents. If the offense cannot regain its high-powered potential, the Commanders' defense must step up with more turnovers and timely stops for the team to win without engaging in a shootout.

Verdict: Pretenders

