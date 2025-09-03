National Football League NFL All-22 Roster: Building A Dream Team For 2025 Published Sep. 4, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In a star-studded league, these players will shine the brightest.

With All-22 coaches’ tape and a stat sheet utilized as my primary evaluation tools, here is my preseason NFL All-Pro team based on track record and projections for the 2025 campaign.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year quickly joined the top-five quarterback conversation after surprisingly guiding the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. After a series of offseason moves designed to upgrade the playmakers around the second-year pro, Daniels could put up ridiculous numbers, while guiding his squad to back-to-back playoff berths on the strength of a high-powered offense that leaves defenders dazed and confused by his wizardry in the backfield.

Running back: Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

The former NFL rushing champion could add another crown to the trophy case as the lead back for a revamped Packers’ offense. The addition of a pair of dynamic pass catchers (Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed) should create more room between the tackles against a defense forced to respect a vertical-based passing game utilizing more play-action plays in 2025. Given his success against loaded boxes a season ago, the extra leg room could result in a monstrous campaign for the veteran Jacobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The reigning "Triple Crown" winner has become an unstoppable force on the perimeter as a sticky-fingered pass catcher with rugged running skills. Whether snagging passes on crossing routes or bubble screens, Chase’s superior size, strength and speed make him a nightmare for defenders to face in the open field. With Joe Burrow willing to force the ball to the All-Pro receiver, the Bengals’ WR1 will continue to dot this list as the NFL’s premier perimeter playmaker.

A pair of former LSU standouts, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (left) and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, are again expected to make waves this season.

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The route-running specialist is one of the few playmakers capable of consistently putting up 100-yard games with or without an elite quarterback. As the Vikings transition to a new quarterback with no game experience, Jefferson’s success with the likes of Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs and others makes it hard to bet the under on another 100-catch season with at least 1,400 receiving yards on the ledger.

Wide receiver: Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver took the league by surprise as a rookie playmaker with a polished game. Thomas’ spectacular ball skills and explosive burst make him difficult to cover, particularly when he is isolated on the perimeter on the backside of the formation. Though opponents are likely to roll coverage in his direction to limit some of his big play opportunities, the second-year pro is playing for a creative schemer who will design a "winner" each week to ensure he makes his mark as a dominant pass catcher.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

It is rare for a rookie to emerge as the top player at his position, but there is no disputing Bowers' spot atop the list of tight ends. The second-year pro is an unstoppable force with a diverse set of skills that make him a tough matchup for linebackers and safeties as a hybrid tight end with wide receiver-like playmaking skills. As Pete Carroll looks to jump-start the Raiders’ offense with Geno Smith at the helm, the game plan will revolve around getting the ball to the All-Pro all over the field.

Brock Bowers established himself as a premier tight end as a rookie last season.

Offensive tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After previously earning All-Pro honors at right tackle, Wirfs could earn back-to-back berths as the premier blindside protector in the game. As a dancing bear with nimble feet and heavy hands, Wirfs punishes opponents when he shadowboxes on the edges.

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Following a brief hiatus as a first-team All-Pro, Nelson should reclaim his spot as one of the elite interior blockers in the league. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder is the "people mover" every playcaller covets in the middle.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

It is not a coincidence that the Chiefs’ offensive success coincides with Humphrey’s emergence as an elite pivot. With the league’s most clutch quarterback behind him, the fifth-year pro plays a pivotal role as the Chiefs’ designated "traffic cop" at the point of attack.

Offensive guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

The former All-Pro should return to the lineup after a dominant regular season. Smith possesses all the traits and characteristics of an elite "trench warrior" who loves grappling at the line of scrimmage. Considering how the fourth-year pro consistently beats down and brutalizes opponents, the Cowboys’ star is a shoo-in for a starting spot on the 2025 All-Pro list.

Offensive tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

The nastiness of the Lions’ frontline is sparked by the "Bully Ball" tactics employed by the All-Pro right tackle. Sewell punishes defenders with his heavy-handed punches and cross-body blocks, creating huge creases and seams for the Lions’ runners on various off-tackle runs and counters. With the veteran also displaying superb balance and body control in pass pro, Sewell will continue to rank as one of the best in the business on the edges.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has seven straight seasons with at least 10 sacks, exhibiting the kind of dominance that eventually leads to a gold jacket. Garrett’s combination of freakish athleticism and superb technique makes him impossible to neutralize on the edges. With the former No. 1 overall pick showing no signs of slowing down, the Browns’ defense will continue to create chaos with No. 95 harassing quarterbacks with reckless abandon.

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

As a "splash play" machine with a penchant for wreaking havoc with disruptive plays that result in sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers (forced fumbles or interceptions), Watt is the biggest game changer in the league. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has produced 108 sacks, 126 tackles for loss and 52 takeaway plays (forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, and interceptions) in 121 career games, displaying spectacular playmaking ability off the edge. Given his role as the "designated playmaker" in a defense that aggressively attacks opponents with a barrage of blitzes, Watt will continue to sit atop this list for years to come.

Defensive tackle: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

The third-year pro has quickly emerged as a disruptive force for the defending Super Bowl champions. Carter’s superior size, strength and power overwhelm interior blockers, unable to match the 6-foot-3, 314-pounder’s force or finesse at the line of scrimmage. Though he is still mastering the nuances of the position, the Pro Bowler’s destructive potential and relentless approach set him apart from his peers at the position.

Jalen Carter has quickly become a force for one of the NFL's top defenses.

Defensive tackle: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

If you are a Giants fan, you have watched the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder repeatedly perform his sexy dance after producing a sack, tackle for loss or forced fumble in the backfield. While Lawrence entered the NFL cast as a run stopper, the Pro Bowler has developed into arguably the best interior pass rusher in the NFL. With nine sacks in 2024 and more opportunities on the horizon due to a talented supporting cast (Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter) that also demands significant attention, the All-Pro could post double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

The NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback is wearing a new uniform, but his disruptive dominance should not change as the centerpiece of the Packers’ "see ball, get ball" defense. Parsons’ versatility as a pass rusher/sideline-to-sideline pursuer will enable defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to utilize more exotic pressures to disrupt the timing of the passing game, while also stuffing any runs between the tackles. As a blue-chip player poised to improve upon the 52 career sacks, 63 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries produced in four seasons, the Packers’ newly minted defender will be the team’s next gold jacket candidate in a few years.

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ defensive leader should put up impressive numbers as the designated playmaker in a hyper-aggressive scheme that forces opponents to play on their heels. Smith attacks the line of scrimmage, intent on wreaking havoc as a punishing tackler with a nose for the ball. Though the three-time All-Pro does not deliver as many splash plays as some of his counterparts, it is hard to dispute his production or impact as the lead defender on one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year is a coach’s dream as a "shutdown" corner with flawless technique and an expansive toolbox. Surtain is a rare find as a long corner (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) with ballerina-like agility and heavy hands at the line of scrimmage. With Surtain also displaying outstanding instincts, awareness, and diagnostic skills in "off" coverage, the two-time All-Pro is the leader of the next generation of dominant cover corners on the island.

Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

It did not take Stingley long to cement his place among the top corners in the league. The All-Pro defender is a ball magnet with excellent coverage skills and technique. Whether challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage or "clueing" the quarterback from distance, Stingley makes opponents think twice before attacking his area.

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the NFL's true shutdown cornerbacks.

Star: Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

The perennial All-Pro heads to Pittsburgh to take on a new challenge as a hybrid defender in the secondary. Ramsey’s expanded role as a cornerback, slot defender and safety will enable the Steelers to maximize his talents as a high-IQ defender with the size, length and agility to match up with receivers or tight ends all over the field. With Mike Tomlin intent on utilizing the All-Pro like the Queen on the chess board, the football world will have a chance to fully appreciate Ramsey’s talents as a hybrid defender with unique playmaking skills.

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

The playmaking safety is an instinctive "ball hawk" ideally suited to play in the Packers’ "vision-and-break" scheme. After snagging a career-high eight interceptions in 2024, the All-Pro could top those numbers playing behind a ferocious pass rusher (Micah Parsons) who will force quarterbacks into poor decisions and errant tosses. Considering how well he swiped tipped passes and overthrown balls in 2024, McKinney could challenge Dick "Night Train" Lane’s single-season interception record (14) this season.

Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ extra-large safety has blossomed in his role as a hybrid playmaker in a multi-faceted scheme. Hamilton’s ability to thrive near the line of scrimmage, while also excelling in the deep middle, enables defensive coordinator Zach Orr to flip his coverage and pressure schemes based on matchups. With a true centerfielder (Malaki Starks) coming on board to handle the traffic cop responsibilities between the hashes, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder should deliver more big plays and big hits.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

What did you think of this story?

share