National Football League NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nearly a third of NFL teams find themselves at a crossroads with their current starting quarterback situations this offseason, facing hard decisions as they try to put their rosters together for 2022.

During a recent take on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd predicted who the starting QB will be for a few of those teams come Week 1. And some names might surprise you.

Let's see how the list shook out.

Colin Cowherd predicts starting QBs for next season In this "Best For Last" segment, Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor play Herd-Stradamus.

Cleveland Browns

Prediction: Baker Mayfield

Colin's thoughts: "They owe him $19 million. When he was healthy last year, the offense was functional. Let's not go overboard here. They had the No. 1 ranked offensive line, No. 4 rushing game. By the way, if you wanted to try him — why would you trade him now when he came off a really bad last month? Get him healthy. I still like their coach, I like — Jarvis Landry will get healthy. If you're gonna move him, do it at the trade deadline."

Key Stats: Mayfield completed just 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards and an abysmal 17/13 touchdown/interception ratio last season, as the Browns finished 8-9 (.471) on the season.

Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Russell Wilson

Colin's thoughts: "He has a no-trade clause, so if you wanna move him, you're completely limited. And I don't think they wanna move him. You know, [the] guy's got more wins — 104 — than any quarterback in league history through 10 years. In that division, good luck starting over at quarterback. I mean, again, if you were in the NFC South, maybe we could have a discussion. How do you move him out of that division?"

Key Stats: The Seahawks started last season 3-8 before rebounding and finishing at 7-10, Seattle’s first losing record since 2011. The 33-year-old Wilson threw for 3,113 yards, including 25 TDs and six INTs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: Kenny Pickett

Colin's thoughts: "He's old. He's gonna turn 24 this summer. They also have a ton of young, ascending offensive players. I think he fits. This is not a veteran guy who'd get frustrated. Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, the rookie tight end. It's perfect. They're rebuilding. Their defense is expensive, but now you got all these young, inexpensive guys on offense. He'd be a perfect fit to grow together with them."

Key Stats: Pickett led Pitt to an ACC championship last season, passing for 4,319 yards, 42 TDs and only seven INTs before finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: Mitchell Trubisky

Colin's thoughts: "Unlike [Carson] Wentz, he's got a lower ceiling but doesn't make as many big mistakes. … He had a winning record three of his four years in Chicago. The Colts will save almost $14 million moving off Wentz. … Trubisky is viewed by a lot of people in this league as a starter, not a bridge. Now he's a lower-end starter, but I think what they're looking for is the athleticism that Wentz provides — Mitch has that — with more stability and maturity, which they think Trubisky provides."

Key Stats: Trubisky ended his tenure in Chicago with 10,609 passing yards and a 64/37 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was the backup in Buffalo last season, where he threw for 43 yards across six games.

New York Giants

Prediction: Daniel Jones

Colin's thoughts: "I think there are limitations, but they've already said they want Brian Daboll to fix this. And I think one year from now they'll be drafting another quarterback. … In this division, you can get away with it. Maybe win some games, get a better coach in there, but I mean this is it."

Key Stats: Jones — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 Draft — completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 TDs and seven INTs before suffering a season-ending neck injury on Thanksgiving weekend.

Denver Broncos

Prediction: Carson Wentz

Colin's thoughts: "They want Aaron Rodgers. I don't think they'll get him. And I think having had [Teddy] Bridgewater — who's not reckless, but limited — they're gonna go Carson Wentz. It's not their first choice. … They're going, ‘Well, we have a much better receiving core than Indianapolis, and we have a better tight end, [Noah] Fant, than Indy. So we’re gonna give him a younger offensive coach, way better weapons, and we think we'll live with some of his recklessness. … They're a playoff team with Carson Wentz. I think they're a fascinating team."

Key Stats: Last season, Wentz finished with just 322 completions, the fourth-lowest figure in the NFL, but threw just seven INTs, tying for the fourth-fewest picks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Jalen Hurts

Colin's thoughts: "If you had Joe Burrow out there or Justin Herbert, I think they could make a move. But right now? … [Nick] Sirianni made it work. There are some limitations, but the pocket's moving. He's athletic. He got them to the playoffs, and in that division, you can be patient for one more year. Let's run it back one more year. He's the second-best quarterback in that division right now. You can make the playoffs consistently."

Key Stats: Hurts completed 61.7% of his passes and scored 26 total TDs (passing and rushing) on his way to leading Philly to an 8-7 finish and an NFC wild-card round appearance in his first year as a full-time starter.

New Orleans Saints

Prediction: Taysom Hill

Colin's thoughts: "It's gonna be Taysom Hill, but I think they're gonna draft Malik Willis at [No.] 18. … to back up Taysom. They're both hyper-athletic guys. They're playmakers. And their takeaway is, ‘Taysom can get banged up, Willis shares some of his skills. We’re gonna make our offense a little more RPO here.' A lot of people think they're gonna go Jameis [Winston]. I think that ship sailed. … And in about a year, they're gonna move off of Taysom or he'll be the backup to Willis. But I think there's a symmetry in the way they play."

Key Stats: Hill finished with a 4-1 record in five starts last season, throwing for 978 yards and four TDs against five INTs, recording an average quarterback rating of 42.5.

Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Aaron Rodgers

Colin's thoughts: "I am in the minority here. I think he stays. I think he's had a lot of success, there's a lot of familiarity. He just got his heart broken, the poor guy. His passer rating the last couple of years has been 117. … The division is still awful. He'll win it going away. He likes his coach."

Key Stats: Rodgers exploded for 4,115 yards, 37 TDs and only four INTs last season on his way to winning his second consecutive and fourth overall NFL MVP Award.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: Jimmy Garoppolo

Colin's thoughts: "I think what San Francisco wants for Garoppolo is a draft pick and a starter, and Tampa's got the depth to do that. By the way, Jimmy's 21-7 on the road as a starting quarterback, second only in league history to Patrick Mahomes. … Say what you want about him. He can be limited, but … I think he gives you everything he has. He's got an Alpha in him, and I think for two years he'd work."

Key Stats: Garoppolo was 9-7 in regular-season games started in 2021. He threw for 3,810 yards, 20 TDs and 12 INTs.

San Francisco 49ers

Prediction: Trey Lance

Colin's thoughts: "I think this is a smokescreen that he's not ready because they wanna get more for Garoppolo. I think he's gonna be raw, but I think they're gonna give him as many snaps as they can. OTAs, preseason camps, let it run. … I mean, they gave up three first-round picks. That's a lot of capital."

Key Stats: In his two starts last season, Lance threw for 441 yards, two TDs and a pair of interceptions.

Washington Commanders

Prediction: Teddy Bridgewater

Colin's thoughts: "They want Russell Wilson. They won't get him. So what's a reasonable facsimile of an adult that learns the system quickly that you can trust? Teddy Bridgewater. … I think they wanna change their culture, from the logo — I think they want an adult in the room, a dependable guy. I also think they can move up and try to draft a quarterback. … He's not as flighty and turnover-prone as Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's probably a better thrower than Taylor Heinicke."

Key Stats: Bridgewater went 7-7 in his first season in Denver, posting an 18/7 touchdown/interception ratio.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.