Giants among teams linked to ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Could Mitch Trubisky be in line for a starting quarterback job in the NFL once again?

It's certainly a possibility.

"Teams are open to the notion that Trubisky’s story as a productive NFL quarterback … is not complete," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "A few NFL execs told me his traits and pedigree should result in a real opportunity. The [Washington] Commanders, [Carolina] Panthers and [New York] Giants (reuniting him with former [Buffalo] Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as competition for Daniel Jones) are among spots that could work."

In fact, a few NFL execs told Fowler that Trubisky’s traits warranted another chance to start.

In addition to the teams mentioned above, several franchises are currently — or could be — in need of a starter next season, including the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Trubisky was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 Draft — the Bears' highest draft selection of the modern NFL era. They gave up a pair of third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to move up one spot and draft the UNC product second overall, passing on other big-name QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky led Chicago to an NFC North division title (12-4) in his sophomore season, garnering a Pro Bowl selection in the process before being benched in his fourth season in favor of Nick Foles. Foles is the Bears' current third-string QB behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

Trubisky ended his tenure in Chicago after starting 50 games for the Bears with 10,609 passing yards and a 64/37 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He left the team via free agency in 2021 and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in Buffalo, where he appeared in six games last year, completing six of eight passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also added 24 yards and a score on the ground.

Trubisky boasts a 29-21-0 all-time record as a starter.

Now heading toward free agency, the 27-year-old appears to be ready to give things another go.

"I'm in a confident space right now," he said.

Will Trubisky be a hot commodity this offseason? The possibility should not be surprising, given what are considered to be weak draft and free-agent classes.

