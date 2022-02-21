Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams face uncertainty in Green Bay 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Plenty of speculation will arise over the coming weeks and months when it comes to Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers.

But with their season coming to an unexpected end in the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers, is it possible that Rodgers didn't give it his all in what might have been his final game as a Packer?

NFL reporter Tyler Dunne believes that to be the case, questioning Rodgers' performance last month against the Niners in a game that was set up for the Packers to win.

"That was as apathetic of a performance that you will ever see in a playoff game out of a future Hall of Famer," Dunne said to Colin Cowherd on Monday's edition of "The Herd."

"You're playing Jimmy Garoppolo at home, 5.5-point favorites, and you don't even take those chances down the field. You miss Allen Lazard wide open in what may be your final throw as a Packer. It was a lot of the same problems you have seen for a decade now out of Aaron Rodgers."

Against the 49ers, Rodgers completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 225 yards, but one of those completions was a 75-yard reception from Aaron Jones in which he gained a majority of those yards after the catch.

Against the 49ers, Rodgers completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 225 yards, but one of those completions was a 75-yard reception from Aaron Jones in which he gained a majority of those yards after the catch.

He completed just one throw to a receiver not named Jones or Davante Adams for the entire game, a six-yard completion to Marcedes Lewis.

Speaking of Adams, he is set to hit free agency in March, with the Packers having until March 8 to franchise tag him, and what ultimately comes from his situation could play a factor in whether the Packers are able to retain Rodgers, according to Dunne.

"Davante Adams wants to play with Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Davante Adams," Dunne said. "Green Bay is going to want Davante Adams in the fold, just as Green Bay wants Aaron Rodgers in the fold."

Dunne also said that if he had to make a guess on when Rodgers' decision regarding his future could come, he anticipates it being before the Packers' deadline to place the franchise tag on Adams.

"I would assume in 10 days," Dunne said. "I don't think that he drags the Packers out into the public square and makes them get embarrassed all offseason long. I think he figures out what he wants to do relatively quickly."

