Cleveland Browns Could Baker Mayfield's days with Cleveland Browns be numbered? 18 mins ago

Could Baker Mayfield's days in Cleveland be numbered?

It's certainly a possibility.

In fact, the Browns are reportedly expected to look into veteran quarterbacks in the offseason and look at the plausibility of upgrading from Mayfield, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

On Thursday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd broke down what that could mean for the 26-year-old QB, and what he would do in this scenario if he was in charge of the Browns organization.

"I would bring back Baker Mayfield, I would," he said. "I'd get him healthy. I'd let him play. I think he'll be better, and then if you wanna trade him, do it at the deadline. But I would bring Baker back. I don't think he has much value after the end of last year. The kid was falling apart, but there is something."

"If you ran the Browns tomorrow … here [are] three things that are troublesome," Cowherd continued. "OBJ leaves. He was a star before him and a star after him, but he never ever worked in Cleveland. That would concern me a little. Jarvis Landry was more productive in Miami than he is now in Cleveland. Last year, he had less than 600 yards. Austin Hooper, the tight end, he was a two-time Pro Bowler with Matt Ryan. Now, Matt's solid, but he's not [Aaron] Rodgers, he's not Russell Wilson. With Matt Ryan he was … a touchdown magnet. He's invisible [in Cleveland]. So, OBJ leaves, he's better. Jarvis Landry enters, he erodes. Austin Hooper — really, really good — invisible. That's a trend. That's not good.

"As much heat at Carson Wentz gets, he's 6-5, 237 [pounds], big arm, super mobile. 27 TDs and seven picks. I would move on that in a second. … If I could get Carson Wentz, I would go get him. If I could get Jimmy Garoppolo, I would go get him. … It's something to keep their eye on. That's how I feel about it."

Mayfield — the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — struggled last season. He completed just 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards and an abysmal 17/13 touchdown/interception ratio. In January, Mayfield underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

The Browns finished 8-9 (.471) on the season. Cleveland has had a losing record three out of the four seasons since Mayfield was drafted (7-8 in 2018, 6-10 in 2019, 11-5 in 2020). He boasts a 29-30-0 all-time record.

On the other hand, six year-veteran Wentz, 29, threw for 3,563 yards, while eight-year veteran Garoppolo, 30, finished with 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season.

