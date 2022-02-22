Jarvis Landry indicates desire to remain in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns
1 hour ago

The 2021 season was one of frustration and disappointment for the Cleveland Browns.

After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, having made it to the AFC divisional round in 2020, the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record and a third-place finish in the AFC North, missing the playoffs entirely.

And now, it appears there could be major changes on the horizon, starting with veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

After signing with the Browns in 2018, Landry's first two seasons with the franchise were filled with promise, totaling 976 receiving yards in his first season and then 1,174 in his second season.

But since, his numbers have dropped dramatically over the course of the last two seasons, sliding to 840 receiving yards in 2020 before a career-low 570 this season in 12 games played.

With the veteran receiver scheduled to make $16 million in 2022, there have been talks of Landry potentially being a "cap casualty" and cut this offseason to create cap space due to his diminishing production. 

On Tuesday morning, the veteran receiver sounded off on Twitter, voicing his frustrations with battling through injury this season, but also letting it be known that he would like to remain a Brown moving forward.

Landry's commitment to the Browns and Baker Mayfield came into question this season after Landry's close friend Odell Beckham Jr. was released in November.

Upon Beckham's release, Landry stopped speaking with the media.

But even after a rocky season in 2021, several members of the Cleveland media have come out in support of Landry, even wishing for his return to the franchise in the future.

With free agency slated to start on March 16, Landry could be one of the high-profile players set to hit the open market if he is indeed cut by the Browns.

But apparently, if it were up to Landry, Cleveland would remain home.

