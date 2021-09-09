National Football League NFL 2021 predictions: Chiefs could again collide with 49ers in Super Bowl LVI 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

I rarely get an opportunity to discuss my love of donuts in this space, but my debut column on FOX Sports should enable readers to get a feel for who I am as one of the biggest football junkies on the planet.

Since I was a youngster, I have always enjoyed capping off a celebration with a sweet treat featuring a little glaze or chocolate with sprinkles.

As I embark on my 27th year in the league as a player, scout or analyst, I am proud to celebrate my recent partnership with FOX Sports to provide my insight and expertise as a former player and team-builder.

Bucky Brooks says we shouldn't discount the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs in Thursday night's NFL opener.

I look forward to discussing the scouting process and what evaluators look for in blue-chip players while also sharing insights on building a championship team, based on my experiences with Marv Levy, Mike Holmgren, Tom Coughlin, Marty Schottenheimer, Jon Gruden and others.

My time as a player under their tutelage certainly gave me a perspective on what winning football looks like on the field, but it was my conversations with Ron Wolf and his disciples (Ted Thompson, John Schneider, Scot McCloughan, John Dorsey and others) that shaped my thoughts on how to construct a championship-caliber roster as a personnel executive.

With that in mind, I believe a column featuring 13 questions — aka a "Baker's Dozen" — regarding the hottest topics heading into the 2021 regular season is a nice place to start.

These are the questions (and answers) that came to mind when I was quizzed about what excites me most for this season.

1. Which 2020 playoff team is due for the biggest drop-off in 2021?

The retirement of Drew Brees and a roster upheaval could send the Saints’ stock tumbling. Although Jameis Winston could add a dimension as a deep-ball thrower, New Orleans’ unproven pass-catchers and patchwork defense could make it harder for Sean Payton to squeeze out 10-plus wins from a team that is routinely considered a title contender.

With the Saints forced to depend on cast-offs and misfits due to a tight salary-cap situation, the team representing Who Dat Nation could struggle in 2021.

Alvin Kamara's Saints went 12-4 and won the NFC South in 2020, but they could be in for a sharp decline this season. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

2. Which 2020 non-playoff team is due for the biggest climb in 2021?

The Patriots might be the popular pick here, but I would keep a close eye on the Vikings as a dark-horse contender. Mike Zimmer has retooled the defense with experienced players to eliminate the type of mental errors that plagued the unit a season ago.

If Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook can help the offense play an effective ball-control style, Minnesota might surge to the top of the NFC standings as an unlikely title contender.

3. Rank the five rookie QBs in order of your expected performance from them this season.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: The No. 1 overall pick steps in as QB1 for a perennial loser, but he has won on every level. Now, Lawrence teams up with another proven winner (coach Urban Meyer) to reverse the franchise’s fortunes. As Meyer builds the offense around Lawrence’s talents, the rookie passer should put up impressive numbers for a team that should be more competitive by the end of the season.

2. Mac Jones, Patriots: Jones might not be the most talented quarterback on the list, but he is in the best situation of the quintet, with an A-level supporting cast and superb coaching staff. Bill Belichick will ask Jones to manage the game and make a few plays here and there for a team that will win a bunch of one-score games.

3. Zach Wilson, Jets: Wilson’s lack of supporting cast could hinder his ability to lead the Jets to wins. However, he is an ultra-talented gunslinger with magical skills as a passer. He will make plays both inside and outside the pocket. Wilson will dazzle the football world with an assortment of "wow" plays that will leave us rooting for the Jets to continue to upgrade the offensive firepower in 2022.

4. Trey Lance, 49ers: Perhaps Lance will play a key role in the 49ers’ game plan as a part of a two-quarterback system that sets the league on fire. The No. 3 overall pick has flashed impressed talents as a dual-threat playmaker with a rugged running style that enhances the 49ers’ ground game. Although Lance is not ready to play as a full-time starter after his final collegiate season was cut short due to the pandemic, he has the talent to spark to a 49ers offense that looked Super Bowl-ready during the preseason.

5. Justin Fields, Bears: Matt Nagy’s commitment to Andy Dalton could keep Fields on the bench, despite the rookie's showing signs of being ready to perform at a high level. If the Bears opt to redshirt Fields in favor of Dalton, the Windy City will erupt. However, the time on the sideline could help the future QB1 thrive when he gets his chance, like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers did.

4. Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

If the Steelers reemerge as title contenders in Ben Roethlisberger’s potential swan song, Najee Harris will play a key role in the offense’s performance. The Alabama standout is a Le’Veon Bell-like playmaker in the backfield with the size, agility and skill to thrive as an RB1/WR2 in Matt Canada’s creative offense.

If the Steelers' offensive line can open up some holes, Najee Harris could put up eye-popping numbers as a rookie. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back is a big-bodied scatback with the ability to pick up the tough yards between the tackles while excelling as a pass-catcher in space. With the Steelers looking to control the game with a more balanced offensive attack, Harris could put up All-Pro-caliber numbers as the focal point of the offense.

5. Who is your favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Keep an eye on Micah Parsons as the Cowboys’ designated playmaker on defense. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Penn State product has been deployed like the queen on a chessboard during training camp, with Dan Quinn crafting a hybrid-like role.

Parsons could spark a defensive resurgence in Dallas as he settles into a role that enables him to rush the passer, chase runners from sideline to sideline and cover tight ends down the seam. If he handles the responsibilities smoothly, the Cowboys' rookie linebacker could swipe plenty of hardware at the end of the season.

6. Who is your favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year?

Chase Young is poised to take over the league as a dominant pass-rusher off the edge for Washington. The second-year pro teased the football world with his superhero-like talents while collecting 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits and four forced fumbles as a rookie.

Chase Young pushed his way around the league as rookie — and he could be even more dominant in Year 2. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Considering Young posted that kind of production without a full offseason to refine his skills, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year could see his numbers skyrocket after cultivating his craft under the watchful eyes of Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio this offseason.

7. Which player is facing a make-or-break season in 2021?

It is now-or-never time for Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 Draft has been given a perpetual pass for his failures with the Jets. Despite posting the NFL’s lowest passer rating (72.7) among 35 qualified passers, the young QB is expected to resurrect his career with the Panthers while leading the downtrodden franchise out of the doldrums.

That seems like a lot to expect from a passer who was seeing "ghosts" in a game when the opponent sent blitzes from every angle. Perhaps the change of scenery and new coaching staff will help the USC product find his way, but his history suggests that he is a scattershot thrower with accuracy woes and a skittish trigger finger.

It is time for the real Sam Darnold to show up and show out, or else the league will mark him as another quarterback who failed to make the grade.

8. Which coach is under the most pressure?

Kliff Kingsbury was a controversial hire when the Cardinals appointed him their head coach after a sub-.500 tenure in six seasons at Texas Tech. The reputed offensive guru handpicked Kyler Murray as his QB1 to lead his version of an "Air Raid" offense that was expected to light up scoreboards around the league.

Kliff Kingsbury will need to find answers on his play sheet and take Arizona to the postseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, the Cardinals have yet to make the playoffs under Kingsbury’s guidance, and their offense has stalled in crucial points of each of the past two seasons. With Arizona looking like the fourth-best team in the NFC West, the offensive wizard will need to wave his magic wand to produce a playoff berth, or he could be forced to take his magic show on the road.

9. Who is your favorite for Coach of the Year?

Mike Tomlin is an all-time great with a knack for getting the most out of his roster. He has repeatedly found ways to win, despite dealing with injuries and cantankerous personalities.

With 14 straight non-losing seasons, it is a foregone conclusion that the Steelers are going to win with Tomlin on the sideline. In 2021, the wins should continue to pile up, with Big Ben & Co. teaming up with a rock-solid defense to pummel opponents in the AFC North.

10. Who will win the 2021 NFL MVP Award?

Perhaps the football world has grown tired of celebrating Patrick Mahomes’ excellence as the best player in the league, but I refuse to anoint anyone an MVP favorite besides No. 15 in the Chiefs' jersey.

All signs point toward Patrick Mahomes having another MVP season behind the Chiefs' retooled offensive line. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old already claimed an NFL MVP in 2018 and followed that with a Super Bowl MVP during a spectacular 2019 campaign that resulted in his first ring. Considering that the Chiefs are well-positioned to make another run at a title behind a loaded offense, I am going to cast my vote with the QB who almost always wins (82.6% regular-season winning percentage) while putting up ridiculous numbers as a passer.

11. Which player is under the most pressure?

If Lamar Jackson fails to sign a contract extension with the Ravens prior to the season, the former MVP will be under immense pressure to perform at a level that warrants inclusion in the $40 Million Club. Sure, Jackson has performed at a level that makes him worthy of that number, but his run-heavy playing style creates concerns about his durability and eventual evolution as a player.

If Jackson falters again in the postseason or plays at a subpar level, the Ravens could weigh the pros and cons of a long-term commitment with No. 8.

12. The Bucs are the rare Super Bowl champions to return all 22 starters, plus they have the GOAT. What would worry you if you were Bruce Arians?

The Buccaneers head into the season as defending champions, but they could find the road back to the Super Bowl littered with obstacles this time around. Arians must help the team embrace an attitude change as it moves from the hunter to the hunted in 2021.

While Tom Brady's Buccaneers have all the pieces to repeat, they will need to adapt to the mentality of being the "hunted" team. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay needs to be prepared to get everyone’s best shot, as opponents will utilize games against Tom Brady & Co. as measuring sticks of their own championship worthiness. The increased intensity will test the Bucs' maturity, focus and discipline, despite returning all of their primary playmakers.

13. Who will meet in Inglewood, California, for Super Bowl LVI, and who will win?

The Chiefs will square off with the 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Don't be surprised if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs claim their second Super Bowl title — once again at the expense of the 49ers. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Mahomes is on a mission to establish a dynasty in the Midwest with an offense that will go down as one of the most explosive in NFL history.

While the 49ers are a challenging matchup based on their defense and exotic running game, the Chiefs will find a way to get it done, with Andy Reid making a few halftime adjustments to help his squad pull away late to capture the crown.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

