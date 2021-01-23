National Football League
National Football League

NFC Championship Watch Party

2 hours ago

Sunday's NFC Championship Game is a heavyweight clash between two of the NFL's top teams – and two of the greatest players ever to step foot on the gridiron.

Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers travel to Wisconsin to battle Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, live on FOX at 3:05 p.m. ET.

And if that wasn't enough star power, we have you covered with the FOX Sports NFC Championship Watch Party, live from kickoff on Sunday until the NFC crowns its newest champion!

After a successful first season with the New Orleans Saints that ended with a trip to the postseason, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will join FOX Sports contributors and former NFL stars Greg Jennings and Michael Vick as they provide live analysis of the game, answer fan questions, tell their favorite stories, and welcome in a bevy of very special surprise guests from across the sports and pop culture universe.

So make sure to submit your questions via social media, tune in on all of FOX Sports' digital platforms – from Twitter to YouTube to Facebook – and follow along right here with all the best moments from Sunday's Watch Party.

But you don't have to wait until then to start hearing from our crew! Vick recently detailed his seven key matchups to watch in both the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

For more from Vick, Jennings, Sanders and all of our special guests, come hang out with us during all of Sunday's action, right here for the NFC Championship Watch Party!

