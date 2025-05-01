National Football League Newly drafted Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has top selling jersey in 2025 NFL Draft Published May. 1, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

He may have been the 144th person to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders certainly doesn't rank 144th in fan interest.

As of Wednesday, Sanders has the highest-selling jersey among 2025 draft picks on Fanatics, according to cllct. Of course, it's not yet known what number the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback will wear with the Browns. Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick and Sanders' Colorado teammate, previously had the highest-selling jersey among 2025 draft picks, followed by Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and then Sanders.

After being a presumed top-10 draft selection dating back as far as last offseason, Sanders went unselected until the fifth round of the draft, with the Browns trading picks No. 166 and 192 to the Seattle Seahawks to take Sanders at No. 144. He was the sixth quarterback selected in the draft behind Ward (No. 1), Jaxson Dart (No. 25), Tyler Shough (No. 40), Jalen Milroe (No. 92) and Dillon Gabriel (No. 94).

After spending two seasons at Jackson State (2021-22), Sanders transferred to Colorado, where he played the last two seasons (2023-24). Sanders' father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was the quarterback's head coach at both schools.

Last season, Sanders totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 168.2 passer rating, while completing 74% of his passes. He was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and led the conference in passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage. On the jersey front, Sanders (No. 2) and Hunter (No. 12) each recently had their Colorado jerseys retired.

Sanders joins a crowded Browns quarterback room, which includes 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco and Gabriel, whom the Browns selected with the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft; Deshaun Watson is expected to miss next season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Cleveland traded back from pick No. 2 to No. 5 with the Jaguars, sending picks No. 2, 104 and 200 to Jacksonville for picks No. 5, 36 and 126 and its 2026 first-round pick. The Browns took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5, and the Jaguars took Hunter at No. 2.

