National Football League Travis Hunter leads jersey sales among 2025 NFL Draft picks Published Apr. 29, 2025 11:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, we can start to focus on the important things. No, no, not how these players will fit with their new teams, but instead what kind of new fits you want to rock. That's right, the Official NFL Shop revealed the top-10 jersey sales from '25 draft class, and there are some surprises.

Travis Hunter didn't go 1:1, no, but the new Jacksonville Jaguars' two-way player is No. 1 on this list. Followed by Cam Ward, the new Tennessee Titans' quarterback who did go first overall. And while Shedeur Sanders had to wait until the fifth round to have his name called in the Draft, that didn't stop people from rushing out to buy his jersey: the former Colorado QB ranks third here.

Raiders' running back Ashton Jeanty was the sixth selection, but ranks fourth here. Tetairoa McMillan, similarly, came in ahead in jersey sales compared to his draft slot (eighth). And while it's nowhere near the leap that Sanders made, Jaxson Dart's jersey picked up the sixth-most purchases even with the Giants' new quarterback going 25th. That actually put him ahead of new teammate and Edge rusher Abdul Carter, who was selected third by the Giants, but hey, people love a QB.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden was selected at No. 23 by the Packers, but made it into the top-10 in jersey sales, anyway. Tyler Warren (No. 14) made a much smaller jump, courtesy his being selected by the Colts. And Colston Loveland ended up being the oddity, in that he ranked where he was drafted.

Given all of these players picked outside of the top-10 made their way into the jersey sales rankings, a few selections were pushed out. There's OT Will Campbell, whom the Patriots picked at No. 4, as well as the Browns' new DT, Mason Graham. Armand Membou (No. 7, Jets) is another slighted OT, as is the Saints' first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kelvin Banks Jr. Like was already said: people love a QB. And apparently at the expense of linemen.

