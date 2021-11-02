National Football League MVP Watch: Matthew Stafford enters the mix, as ailing Dak Prescott falls out of top three 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another new contender has emerged in the race for this season's NFL MVP award.

Among the honorable mentions a week ago, Matthew Stafford has jumped into the top three after Dak Prescott had to sit out Week 8 with a calf injury. All signs point toward the Dallas Cowboys quarterback making a return sooner rather than later, meaning this battle should only get tighter as the weeks roll on.

Here are the MVP favorites heading into Week 9, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon. (All odds current as of Tuesday morning.)

1. Josh Allen: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Coming out of their bye week, the Buffalo Bills bounced back from their tough loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 with a somewhat tricky victory over the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo's AFC East rivals managed to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but the Bills buckled down to win 26-11.

Allen went 29-for-42 for 249 yards, two touchdowns and a 100.2 passer rating, while also rushing eight times for 55 yards and a score. At 5-2, he and the Bills have a decent cushion in the division above the 4-4 New England Patriots.

What's next: Another Florida-based team awaits the Bills, as the Jacksonville Jaguars head north along the East Coast. Trevor Lawrence & Co. have just one win this season and were hammered 31-7 in the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Allen is 1-0 in one career start against the Jags, which came in 2018.

What people are saying: "He's a special player, and he can be a special player in the league for a long time." ⁠— Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders on Allen, via "First Things First."

2. Kyler Murray: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Murray and the Arizona Cardinals came up short in Week 8's blockbuster opener on Thursday night, falling 24-21 to the Green Bay Packers for Arizona's first loss of the season.

Murray had two interceptions and was held without a touchdown, whether passing or rushing, for the first time all season. To make matters worse, the superstar picked up an ankle injury in the loss and is considered day to day with the injury.

What's next: If Murray is healthy, he'll take on a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 in the Bay Area. Murray has a 2-3 record against the Niners in five career starts, but he already has a win against them under his belt this season. In Week 5, Murray went 22-for-31 for 239 yards and a touchdown in a 17-10 victory at home.

What people are saying: "It was miscommunication on A.J. Green's part. It wasn't miscommunication on Kyler's part. It was miscommunication on A.J. Green." ⁠— Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" on Murray's interception in the final seconds of the loss to Green Bay.

3. Matthew Stafford: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: In a midst of a four-game winning streak and sitting at 7-1 for the season, Stafford has seamlessly settled into life with the Los Angeles Rams. His current marks of a 68.9% completion percentage, 9.1 yards per attempt and 118.0 passer rating would all be career highs for the 33-year-old QB.

His offensive line deserves a special mention, considering he has taken a sack just 2.5% of the time when he drops back to pass. A season ago, that number was more than double at 6.7% with the Detroit Lions.

What's next: The Rams will take on the 6-2 Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. With Derrick Henry injured, the Titans will be missing a huge part of their offense, so it will be interesting to see how they adapt. Against Sean McVay's defense, which just added Von Miller from the Denver Broncos, it might not matter what they have up their sleeves.

What people are saying: "He's turned Cooper Kupp into Randy Moss." ⁠— Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" on Stafford's new offensive weapons.

