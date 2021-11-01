National Football League NFL trade deadline tracker: Von Miller heads to Los Angeles Rams in deal with Denver Broncos 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The trade deadline in the NFL is nearly here, and some big names are already on the move as the race for the playoffs heats up.

At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams will no longer be able to complete trades. However, some transactions that were agreed upon and filed ahead of that deadline might still be announced after the cutoff time.

Here are some of the biggest moves ahead of the deadline.

Check back often to stay up to date on all the impact transactions across the league!

NOV. 1

VON MILLER, OLB

Details: To Los Angeles Rams from Denver Broncos for one second-round pick and one third-round pick in 2022

Reaction: Miller will join the 6-1 Rams and add an instant pass-rushing threat to an already daunting defensive front. Headlined by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, the Rams rank 10th in the league with 21.0 points per game allowed. Already leading the league with 25 sacks, the Rams add another threat in Miller, who has racked up 110.5 sacks in his 10-year career. In seven starts for the Broncos this year, Miller has 4.5 sacks.

OCT. 27

MARK INGRAM II, RB

Details: From Houston Texans to New Orleans Saints for 2024 seventh-round pick

Reaction: After more than two seasons away, first with the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons and Houston to start 2021, Ingram returns to the franchise that drafted him a decade ago. In seven starts for Houston this year, Ingram rushed 92 times for 294 yards and one touchdown. He brings experience and depth to the Saints' rushing attack behind Alvin Kamara, the undisputed No. 1 option in the backfield. Though not a starter this time around, Ingram does still boast the most rushing TDs in Saints history with 50. Kamara, in third behind Deuce McAllister (49 TDs), has 45 scores on the ground.

OCT. 15

ZACH ERTZ, TE

Details: From Philadelphia Eagles to Arizona Cardinals for 2022 fifth-round pick and CB Tay Gowan

Reaction: After eight full seasons in Philadelphia — where he amassed the second-most receptions in franchise history (579) — Ertz headed to the desert six games into his ninth season. The Cardinals had a hole to fill after starting tight end Maxx Williams went down for the season due to injury, and they found a willing trade partner in the Eagles. Ertz, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, fit in quickly with Kyler Murray & Co. In his debut for the Cardinals, Ertz hauled in three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Other October transactions:

Oct. 25: Jets acquired QB Joe Flacco from the Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick.

Oct. 23: Broncos acquired DE Stephen Weatherly from Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Oct. 6: Panthers acquired CB Stephon Gilmore from Patriots for 2023 sixth-round pick.

Oct. 5: Bears acquired WR Jakeem Grant from Dolphins for 2023 sixth-round pick.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.