Most Passing Yards in an NFL Game: List of single game leaders
Published Oct. 15, 2024 12:18 p.m. ET
In the NFL, throwing for over 500 yards in a single game is a rare and impressive feat. Known as the "500-yard club," this accomplishment highlights the elite performance of quarterbacks in high-stakes situations. Below is a list of players who have reached this milestone, showcasing their standout achievements in the league.
NFL Passing Yard Single Game Leaders:
- No. 1: 554 yards, Norm Van Brocklin (Los Angeles Rams, 1951)
- No. 2 (tie): 527 yards, Matt Schaub (Houston Texans, 2012)
- No. 2 (tie): 527 yards, Warren Moon (Houston Texans, 1990)
- No. 4: 525 yards, Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals, 2021)
- No. 5 (tie): 522 yards, Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2014)
- No. 5 (tie): 522 yards, Boomer Esiason (Arizona Cardinals, 1996)
- No. 7: 521 yards, Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins, 1988)
- No. 8: 520 yards, Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions, 2012)
- No. 9 (tie): 517 yards, Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams, 2019)
- No. 9 (tie): 517 yards, Tom Brady (New England Patriots, 2011)
- No. 11 (tie): 513 yards, Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders, 2016)
- No. 11 (tie): 513 yards, Phil Simms (New York Giants, 1985)
- No. 13 (tie): 510 yards, Eli Manning (New York Giants, 2012)
- No. 13 (tie): 510 yards, Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints, 2006)
- No. 15 (tie): 509 yards, Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons, 2024)
- No. 15 (tie): 509 yards, Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles Rams, 1982)
- No. 17 (tie): 506 yards, Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2017)
- No. 17 (tie): 506 yards, Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys, 2013)
- No. 19 (tie): 505 yards, Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints, 2015)
- No. 19 (tie): 505 yards, Y.A. Tittle (New York Giants, 1962)
- No. 21: 504 yards, Elvis Grbac (Kansas City Chiefs, 2000)
- No. 22 (tie): 503 yards, Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons, 2016)
- No. 22 (tie): 503 yards, Philip Rivers (San Diego Chargers, 2015)
- No. 22 (tie): 503 yards, Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2009)
- No. 25: 502 yards, Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, 2020)
Who has the most single-game passing yards this season?
As of October 4, 2024, Kirk Cousins holds this record. On October 3, he led the Atlanta Falcons to a 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 509 passing yards, breaking his personal best as well as previous Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s franchise record.
Who has the most single-game passing yards of all time?
Norm Van Brocklin holds this record, recording an impressive 554 yards for the Los Angeles Rams on September 28, 1951.
