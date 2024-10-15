National Football League Most Passing Yards in an NFL Game: List of single game leaders Published Oct. 15, 2024 12:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the NFL , throwing for over 500 yards in a single game is a rare and impressive feat. Known as the "500-yard club," this accomplishment highlights the elite performance of quarterbacks in high-stakes situations. Below is a list of players who have reached this milestone, showcasing their standout achievements in the league.

NFL Passing Yard Single Game Leaders:

Who has the most single-game passing yards this season?

As of October 4, 2024, Kirk Cousins holds this record. On October 3, he led the Atlanta Falcons to a 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 509 passing yards, breaking his personal best as well as previous Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s franchise record.

Who has the most single-game passing yards of all time?

Norm Van Brocklin holds this record, recording an impressive 554 yards for the Los Angeles Rams on September 28, 1951.

