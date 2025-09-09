National Football League Justin Herbert on 'Rearview': Chargers Are 'Steps Ahead' of Last Season Published Sep. 10, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Could the Los Angeles Chargers be the team to beat in the AFC West?

Before the 2025 season started, hype surrounded the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The defending conference and division champs entered the year on a quest to avenge their Super Bowl LIX loss, while the Broncos have one of the NFL's best defenses and young quarterbacks. But could it be the Chargers who surprise everyone and steal the headlines?

It certainly looked that way during their opening-week statement victory. The Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in the first iteration of the NFL's International Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. It was the first time they defeated their division rivals since 2021.

While the Chargers emerged from that game 1-0, the win over the Chiefs means more than most, and quarterback Justin Herbert stressed that during his appearance on Mark Sanchez's new digital show, "Rearview."

"We knew how important that game was to us," Herbert told Sanchez. "To be the team we want to be, we have to beat teams like [the Chiefs] — the best of the best. I thought it was a great challenge for us to go out there and execute."

"Where we are this year compared to where we were last year is steps ahead," Herbert added.

The Chargers had a strong season in 2024, going 11-6 in the first year with head coach Jim Harbaugh, but they fell flat in a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. They learned from that loss, retooled, and continued to build around Herbert.

They signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was with Herbert on the Chargers for four seasons. They invested in the development of fellow pass-catchers Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey. And second-year offensive lineman Joe Alt swiftly moved from right to left tackle, stepping in for the injured Rashawn Slater.

Johnston, especially, has been a revelation. The 21st overall pick in the 2023 Draft had a disappointing rookie season, but quietly had a quality 2024 season with 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. In 2025, Herbert believes he could truly break out.

"I'm so happy for him," Herbert said of Johnston. "He's put in so much work these last couple of years… I think he's only gonna get better."

Johnston's continued improvement was on display in Week 1. He caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. In the third quarter, he hauled in a crucial reception on a third-and-15 from midfield that set up a fourth-and-1, which the Chargers converted and turned into a touchdown that put them up 20-12.

Herbert's decision to go to Johnston in that scenario was a result of the trust the third-year receiver has earned, his quarterback said.

Herbert feels pretty comfortable throwing to Johnston's counterparts, Allen and McConkey, as well.

"Having Keenan and Ladd on the same side, it's gotta be tough on the defense," Herbert said.

McConkey, a second-round pick out of Georgia in 2024, had a stellar rookie season, totaling 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. He was far-and-away the most consistent pass-catching option for Herbert, so adding the wily Allen will take pressure off McConkey and give Herbert another trusted target.

The sixth-year quarterback is still seeking his first AFC West title and playoff victory. A quiet, humble leader, he's not grabbing headlines like Mahomes' Chiefs or the widely-adored Broncos. But, between his confidence in the Chargers' roster, the ascension of Johnston and McConkey, and the steadiness of Allen and Alt, this could be the season the Chargers overcome their rivals and Herbert achieves both of those fleeting accomplishments.

