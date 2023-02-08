National Football League Mark Andrews says QB Lamar Jackson is a 'Raven for life' 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Uncertainty swirls around Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore as the 2019 NFL MVP remains at an impasse with the Ravens over negotiations surrounding a new contract.

However, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remains confident that his quarterback will remain in Baltimore — and even offered to give up his paycheck if it helps increase the likelihood of that happening.

"I think Lamar is a Raven for life," Andrews told ProFootballTalk in an interview Tuesday. "I know that the organization, they want Lamar, and I know that he has a lot of respect for the organization as well. I think both parties want to get this deal done, it's just about doing it."

The Ravens were unable to come to an agreement with Jackson on an extension before the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Jackson, who does not have an agent and is representing himself in negotiations, could be an unrestricted free agent if a contract extension is not agreed upon before the 2023 league year begins on March 15. The Ravens could also choose to use the franchise tag on him.

Jackson started the Ravens' first 12 games of the 2022 season before suffering a PCL sprain in his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. He did not appear in another game for the remainder of the season, with backup Tyler Huntley starting in the Ravens' wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson did not travel with the team for the playoff game in Cincinnati, fueling speculation that he might attempt to leave the Ravens in the offseason.

However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta reaffirmed their commitment to Jackson soon after the season ended, with Harbaugh telling reporters that the team was "200 percent" committed to keeping Jackson as its franchise quarterback and DeCosta claiming the front office's "singular focus" was finalizing a long-term extension with the star signal-caller.

The two even committed to giving Jackson input on who the Ravens hire as their next offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman in January.

Ravens & Lamar Jackson are reportedly $100M apart on guaranteed money

Still, the Ravens and Jackson appear to remain far apart in contract talks. The team reportedly offered Jackson an extension worth $250 million in maximum money, with $133 million of that money fully guaranteed.

Jackson, meanwhile, reportedly wants a contract in the neighborhood of $230 million fully guaranteed, similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason.

Jackson's ongoing contract saga could impact the Ravens' ability to bring in other players around him. When a fan asked Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey if he did any recruiting of potential future teammates during his recent trip to the Pro Bowl, Humphrey responded that those players are waiting to see what happens with Jackson.

