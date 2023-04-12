Louisiana NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in car crash
Louisiana wide receiver and NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson is recovering from multiple surgeries after he was involved in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday, his agent told ESPN.
The injuries Jefferson suffered and the details of his recovery process have not been released.
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferson's Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on with a Dodge Charger on a highway in Mobile before a third vehicle hit the Charger. Charles Dunn, the 55-year-old man driving the Charger, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local police. He reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division.
Jefferson played for Louisiana the past two seasons after transferring from Alabama State, where he spent the first three years of his college career. Jefferson had 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games in 2022. He had 481 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in the season prior.
Jefferson was projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
