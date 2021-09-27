National Football League Los Angeles Rams roll, Aaron Rodgers rocks, and Justin Tucker nails a 66-yard FG 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

It takes about three weeks to separate the contenders from the pretenders in the NFL.

The league’s best teams begin to play to their strengths while others scramble to find a playing style that ideally suits the best playmakers on their roster.

This week, we had a chance to see the difference between good and great as the contenders found ways to win against long odds. After taking it all in and reviewing my notes, here are my thoughts and observations on Week 3.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Matthew Stafford experiment is working out well for the Rams

It is easy to see why Sean McVay is so smitten with his new QB1 after watching Stafford torch the Buccaneers for 343 pass yards and four scores on 27 of 38 passing. The efficient performance showcased all of the five-star talents that made the veteran a No. 1 overall pick more than a decade ago. Most importantly, it showed the football world why McVay handpicked Stafford to help the Rams get over the hump in the NFC.

From his moonshot to DeSean Jackson to his pinpoint lasers to Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Robert Woods, and Tyler Higbee, the MVP candidate put on a throwing exhibition that will make his head coach smile from ear to ear in the team’s game review film session. The flawless execution, precise timing, and expanded range of the passing game are exactly what McVay desired when he attempted to upgrade the position in the offseason.

For more up-to-date news on all things Rams, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Although Stafford’s spotty playoff record will become an issue near the end of the season, it is hard to dispute his value to an offense that looks like an unstoppable force after three weeks. If this version of the Rams is what McVay envisioned when he made the deal while on vacation in Cabo, the football world should give the offensive wizard his flowers for his imagination and creativity as an evaluator/playcaller.

2. In Rodgers we trust

I have a better understanding of why the Packers put up with Aaron Rodgers’ antics after watching the three-time MVP put on a clinic directing a game-winning drive against the 49ers. The veteran quarterback easily navigated a tricky situation that forced him to drive down the field with just 37 seconds on the clock and no timeouts.

Rodgers hooked up with Davante Adams on a pair of "dig" routes (deep square-in at 15 yards) against the 49ers’ soft zone coverage to put the Packers in field goal range. The completions showcased the quarterback’s trust in his No. 1 receiver while also showcasing his amazing timing, anticipation and touch as a passer.

Rodgers floated the first completion over the top of a lurking Fred Warner in the middle of the field. The ball was intentionally lofted into the second window of coverage to provide Adams with enough space to make the catch and scoot up the field. A few plays later, Rodgers flipped the formation and executed a similar throw and catch to Adams from a dig from the other side of the field.

While I am baffled the 49ers did not eliminate Adams from the progression with bracket or double team, I am more impressed with Rodgers’ ability to hit his No. 1 receiver twice with the game on the line. There is a level of athletic arrogance that is needed to make bold throws in key situations, and Rodgers certainly possesses the swagger to make those tosses when needed.

In a league where quarterback play is frequently the deciding factor, the Packers have one of the best to ever do it on their side. Although the annoying headaches and carnival shows that accompany him are exhausting, the thrill of victory is certainly worth it when No. 12 brings his A-game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

3. Josh Allen bounces back

The 2021 MVP runner-up was in the midst of a two-week slump that led to some questions about his ability to sustain a high level of play over an extended period of time. Allen’s statistics prior to Week 3 (56.0% completion rate, 5.3 yards per attempt, and 77.9 passer rating) matched his numbers from 2018-2019 (56.3% completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt and 78.2 passer rating) and skeptics wondered if the Buffalo Bills paid their young QB1 too soon.

After watching No. 17 torch the Washington Football Team, the naysayers can officially take a seat. Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards with four touchdowns while rediscovering his confidence and swagger as a passer. The fourth-year pro was decisive with his throws to pass catchers on the perimeter, exhibiting an aggressive but calculated approach from the pocket.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bills, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

With Allen connecting with eight different pass catchers — including 26 passes to Cole Beasley (11), Emmanuel Sanders (5), Stefon Diggs (6) and Dawson Knox (4) — the efficient performance will force future opponents to prepare for a diversified attack from the Bills. Moreover, defensive coordinators will face a more confident quarterback who is regaining his all-star form.

4. Vic Fangio has a helluva sweet tooth

I am not privy to Fangio’s dietary habits, but the Broncos’ head coach must love cupcakes based on the way his squad dismantles overmatched opponents. The wily defensive mastermind has befuddled three young quarterbacks in consecutive weeks and his squad has jumped out to a 3-0 start as a result.

While some have suggested the Broncos are simply feasting on cupcakes and are not worthy of the hype, I would contend that you can have all of the desserts you want when you take care of business. Fangio and Co. are taking care of business by quickly dispatching teams that lack the firepower to challenge an elite defense.

With Teddy Bridgewater managing a low-risk offense in superb fashion, the Broncos are rounding into form as a title contender by playing outstanding complementary football. If the Broncos continue to eat up the cupcakes on their early-season schedule, they will be in a great position to swipe a top seed in the postseason tournament.

5. Do not count the Vikings out

The Vikings might be 1-2, but do not dismiss their chances of making a run at the playoffs. Mike Zimmer has a playoff-caliber roster, and his team’s ability to play "keep away" could make them a hard out down the stretch.

Against the Seahawks, the Vikings won the time-of-possession battle by a 35:53 to 24:07 margin, utilizing a ball-control approach that featured a balanced playcalling formula. The Vikings mixed 39 passes with 34 rushing attempts to nearly achieve a 50:50 pass-run ratio on the day.

Considering the offense played without Dalvin Cook but still churned out 140 yards on the ground, the team’s success with a run-centric approach is encouraging with Alexander Mattison in the lead role (26 rushes, 112 yards, and a score). The third-year pro threatened the defense enough to attract some extra attention in the box. The extra run defender left the Seahawks short on the perimeter, which contributed to Kirk Cousins’ 300-yard game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Vikings, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

In addition, the Seahawks' inability to control the receivers on the perimeter (Justin Jefferson led Vikings with nine catches for 118 yards and a score) put defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. in a bind when attempting to slow down the run.

With the Vikings capable of creating a similar dilemma for future opponents with Cook in the backfield, the slow-starting squad could emerge as the team no one wants to face after the midway point.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. The clock has struck midnight on Big Ben

It is time for the Steelers to find a new QB1. It's too late for the team to make a move for this season but finding a quarterback of the future should be the No. 1 priority for the franchise.

Ben Roethlisberger will go down as an all-time great for the Steelers, but his play has deteriorated to the point where the team has to work around his deficiencies as a thrower and athlete. The veteran is unable to threaten every area of the field and his lack of mobility makes him a sitting duck in the pocket. Defensive coordinators have started to figure out the Steelers’ small-ball tactics, and it will become harder for Big Ben to get away with throwing an assortment of check-downs to move the offense down the field.

Now, I understand that playing with an older quarterback requires play-callers to adjust their plan to accommodate the veteran’s deficiencies, but there is only so much that creative playcalling can mask for Roethlisberger at this point. Of his 58 pass attempts, only 13 traveled beyond 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats. With 18 of the 45 pass attempts thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage, the Bengals’ defense was able to stymie a knuckleball pitcher.

Phil Niekro might have been able to notch strikeouts and wins into his 40s, but it is apparent that Roethlisberger will need to hang them up before he hits 40.

2. Is Matt Nagy really an offensive wizard?

The Bears hired Matt Nagy away from the Chiefs due to his reported offensive acumen and quarterback development skills. The head coach’s reputation must be called into question after watching him fail to adapt or adjust his scheme to fit another quarterback attempting to lead the Bears’ offense.

Rookie Justin Fields got a chance to drive the car this week, but Nagy must have typed the wrong address into the GPS system. The offense lacked rhythm or direction and the call sheet looked much like the one utilized by Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky when they were in charge of the unit. The Bears continued to attempt traditional drop-back passes despite getting substandard play from their offensive line. The frontline could not protect against a four-man rush that utilized a variety of stunts, twists, and games.

While the Browns’ all-star talent on the defensive line tilted the scales in their favor, the Bears’ inability to adjust their pass protection to handle the four-man rushes boggles my mind. The pass protection plan was not sound and the flaws showed up immediately, with Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi having problems off the edges. With Nagy also failing to incorporate movement passes to vary the launch point, the Bears’ QB1 took a battering at the hands of the Browns’ ultra-aggressive defense.

Fields certainly did not have the best day, but he also was not set up for success by the plan. The Bears passed on obvious passing downs for most of the day, and the call sheet did not feature many layups that would help the young passer get into a rhythm. The lack of quick passes and screens in the plan suggests Nagy did not consider his rookie quarterback’s nerves and lack of experience.

Either way, it is unacceptable for a play-caller to fail his quarterback to this degree, particularly when he is a top pick who is expected to be the franchise player. Given Nagy’s failures to develop a potent offense or QB1 throughout his tenure, the Bears should think long and hard about whether he is the right man to lead this team beyond the 2021 season.

3. Carson Wentz and the Colts are in trouble

It's hard to climb out of an 0-3 hole but that is what the Colts are tasked with after dropping a division game to the Titans. Frank Reich’s squad has not dominated the game in the trenches, and the lack of physicality from the frontline is a huge surprise.

Sure, the loss of an All-Pro guard did not help the struggling offense gain control of the trenches but it was apparent the unit has lost its verve with more red zone losses dotting the stat sheet this week. The Colts are unable to run the ball in for scores in "gotta have it" situations. As a result, the offense has settled for more field goals than expected over the first three weeks.

The Colts’ O-Line woes have also factored into Wentz’s issues at quarterback. The leaky protection in front of the oft-injured quarterback has quickened the clock in his head and led to some hasty play from the veteran. Instead of waiting for plays to fully develop, Wentz is abandoning plays at the first sign of trouble, particularly if the pass rush is a problem, He is firing the ball into the stands whenever the pocket breaks down and his limited mobility only escalates his impatience in the pocket.

If the Colts are going to rediscover their offensive rhythm and resume their winning ways, they will need better play from the offensive line and more discipline and patience from their quarterback.

4. The Chiefs are trippin’

I am sure Andy Reid slips in some slang from time to time during his talks with the team. If not, he should sprinkle in some spicy language to help them shake off this nonchalant attitude that has contributed to their nonchalant play. The carelessness and reckless play are impacting their offensive performance as the team’s turnover woes crush their chances each week.

Against the Chargers, the Chiefs turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions and finished with four giveaways on the day. Although turnovers will occur on occasion due to a great play, the Chiefs’ miscues are due to sloppiness and a lack of attention to detail. Considering the mistakes are coming from repeat offenders, the Chiefs must address the issues in practice to change the behavior.

Whether it involves utilizing more ball security drills or spending more time correcting flawed ball handling in film sessions, the Chiefs need to work harder to master the art of taking care of the ball on the perimeter. Patrick Mahomes will also need some tutoring on when to dial it back on some of the no-look passes and high-risk throws from the pocket. He has thrown a few bad interceptions in each of the past two games and the Chiefs need to curb his behavior before it impacts their postseason run.

The Chiefs remain the team to beat in the AFC when they bring their A-game, but they need to clean up their sloppy play to have a shot at playing in another Super Bowl.

5. Mac Jones experiences some growing pains

It took three weeks but an NFL defensive coordinator finally forced Jones to play like a rookie. Saints’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen put together a clever game plan that challenged the young quarterback to make precise throws against tighter coverage on the perimeter. He mixed in some five-man pressures with his basic rush plan to keep the young quarterback from settling in as a passer.

With the tight coverage taking away the layups that had been available in previous weeks, Jones had a tougher time hunting completions against a fast defense. And he also struggled to push the ball down the field with defenders maintaining hip-pocket positioning against the Patriots’ receivers. As he result, the rookie finished the day with a 5.3 yards per attempt average that falls well short of the standard in New England.

After being allowed to play comfortably as a game manager for the first few weeks of the season, Jones struggled to make the transition from caretaker to playmaker against an athletic unit with experienced defenders on the field. Given the success of a game plan that featured a heavy dose of man-to-man coverage supplemented with a little zone defense to enable defenders to keep their eyes on the quarterback behind a four-man rush, Jones will continue to see those looks until he proves to the NFL that he has the capacity to defeat them.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Rams: The remake of "The Greatest Show on Turf" is as electric as the original. The explosive offense is complemented by a turnover-obsessed defense that attacks the ball at every turn. After dethroning the defending champs in impressive fashion, it is time to make the Rams the King of the Hill as the undisputed No. 1 team in the league.

2. Browns: The newfound maturity from the Browns is reflected in their ability to win winnable games. Kevin Stefanski’s troops take care of business with little fanfare, and their business-like approach gives them lasting power as a title contender. With the defense rounding into form as an elite unit, the Browns could win a lot of games playing complementary football behind a punishing running game and an efficient aerial attack.

3. Buccaneers: A tough loss on the road might help Bruce Arians’ squad refocus and re-commit to playing solid football on both sides of the ball.

4. Bills: The Super Bowl-caliber version of the Bills has shown up the last two weeks, and AFC opponents should be on notice. The opportunistic defense is playing a little nasty and taking the ball away. Josh Allen has rediscovered his all-star ways after a two-week slump.

5. Broncos: The Broncos take care of business against overmatched opponents. They suffocated the Jets on defense with their complex tactics while also playing efficient offense under Teddy Bridgewater’s guidance.

6. Raiders: It is time to give Jon Gruden and his squad their props as an emerging contender in the AFC. The Raiders have dispatched a pair of traditional heavyweights (Baltimore and Pittsburgh) and a team with a playoff-caliber roster (Miami) over the first three weeks.

7. Cardinals: Kyler Murray and Co. did not bring their A-game to Jacksonville but they were able to chalk up another win due to timely playmaking from their explosive offense and opportunistic defense.

8. Panthers: Matt Rhule’s troops look like a playoff team with the defense playing fast and furious while dominating opponents overwhelmed by their collective speed and quickness. Sam Darnold is far from perfect, but the team’s reclamation project has posted back-to-back 300-yard games while regaining his confidence as a passer and playmaker.

9. Ravens: John Harbaugh’s squad escaped with a hard-fought win on the road due to a monster kick from Justin Tucker. The 66-yard game-winner spared the Ravens from the national embarrassment of losing to the Lions and kept them in the thick of an emerging three-team race in the AFC North.

10. Chiefs: The carelessness from Andy Reid’s team is undermining their chances of making a third straight appearance in the Super Bowl. Turnovers have been the team’s Achilles’ heel with four dotting the ledger this week.

WEEK 3 GAME BALLS

MVP: Justin Tucker, Ravens

It is rare for a kicker to be recognized for the highest individual honor in the league, but Tucker might join Mark Moseley as the only kickers to win the NFL MVP award. Tucker nailed a 66-yard game-winner that was marvelous and magnificent. The boldness of the attempt matched the athletic arrogance of a team that knows it is Super Bowl-caliber with or without a bunch of gritty competitors unable to play. Considering the magnitude of the kick and the self-assuredness of the kicker, Tucker has to walk away with MVP honors for a legendary kick that cements his status as the G.O.A.T.

Coach of the Week: Joe Woods, Browns’ defensive coordinator

It is one thing to have a wealth of options at your disposal but it is another thing to know how to utilize them. Woods has convinced an all-star lineup to play with maximum effort and physicality without sacrificing their discipline as a unit.

Against the Bears, Woods unleashed his dynamic frontline on an overwhelmed rookie QB playing behind a paper-thin offensive line. The Browns' nine-sack effort showcased how supreme talent is unstoppable when playing with maximum effort and while playing in a choreographed system that creates opportunities through stunts, twists and games.

Offensive Player of the Week: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Sean McVay’s new QB1 has energized the playcaller with A-plus talent and football IQ. Stafford is capable of making the X's and O's scribbled on the whiteboard come to life with remarkable skills as a downfield passer. He displays the rare ability to see it and rip it without flinching. In an offensive scheme that pushes the envelope to create explosive plays in the passing game, the quarterback with the rocket launcher and a beautiful mind is the perfect match. After watching Stafford post a 300-yard game while making the game look like a backyard "pitch and catch" session, the Rams’ QB1 is the offensive stud of the week.

Defensive Player of the Week: Myles Garrett, Browns

The former No. 1 overall pick whooped the Bears’ offensive line on the way toward notching 4.5 sacks on the day. The spectacular effort not only gave Garrett the Browns’ single-game sack record, but it puts him in the mix to emerge as the NFL’s sack leader. With his 5.5 sacks setting the pace for the league, Garrett’s impressive start sets the table for the Browns’ defense and puts him in a position to walk away with the trophy at the end of the season.

Rookie of the Week: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

The rookie receiver continues to dazzle as Joe Burrow’s favorite target on the perimeter. Chase scored on a receiving touchdown for the third straight week while tallying 65 receiving yards on four catches. The ultra-confident receiver has silenced the critics who questioned his game after a poor preseason. Moreover, Chase has proven to his teammates and coaches that he is a big-time player with an electric game worthy of building around.

Unsung Hero: Byron Murphy, Cardinals

The third-year pro made a couple of game-changing interceptions for the Cardinals to thwart the Jaguars’ upset bid. Murphy snagged a deflected pass in the red zone to end a promising Jaguars drive. And he registered a pick-six on a failed flea-flicker that turned the game on its head. Considering how the Cardinals needed a spark to snap out of their road team funk, Murphy deserves some recognition for his hero work on Sunday.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.