National Football League Lions GM Brad Holmes: Isaac TeSlaa 'was my favorite WR in 2025 NFL Draft' Published Apr. 30, 2025 11:37 a.m. ET

The Detroit Lions made a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 102 and both of their 2026 third-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for picks No. 70, 182 and a fixture sixth-rounder to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

What stands out about TeSlaa to Lions general manager Brad Holmes?

"The pick that was probably the most questioned, I would say, was Isaac TeSlaa. I can say that he was my favorite wide receiver in this draft," Holmes said in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "I’m not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft, but favorite wide receiver in the draft, yes."

Why did Holmes execute a trade-up for TeSlaa?

"When you look at the past two or three drafts, including this one, it has not been the same depth of talent," Holmes said. "So this year, last year, the year before, you don’t find an Alim McNeill in the third round, you don’t find an Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth. Those guys just aren’t there as of recent. …

"If we stay here [at No. 102], we’re going to be dealing with a different level of player, based on our board. Not on the 31 other boards, but based on our board."

TeSlaa, who played quarterback in high school, played three seasons at Division II Hillsdale (2020-22) before transferring to play for Arkansas. Last season (2024), he totaled 28 receptions for 545 yards (19.5 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Across his two seasons with the Razorbacks, TeSlaa averaged 31 receptions for 448 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and three touchdowns per year and wasn't credited for a single dropped pass.

TeSlaa joins a Lions wide receiver room that includes St. Brown, a two-time All-Pro, and Jameson Williams, who totaled 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 17.3 yards per reception last season. This group will be coached by a new offensive coordinator in former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton, as Ben Johnson left Detroit to become the new head coach of the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears.

As for the rest of the draft, Detroit primarily addressed the trenches on both sides of the ball. At pick No. 28, the Lions selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Then, on Day 2, they drafted Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge at pick No. 57 before trading up for TeSlaa (No. 70). On Day 3, the Lions added LSU guard Miles Frazier (No. 171), Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (No. 196), Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (No. 230) and Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (No. 244).

TeSlaa grew up in Hudsonville, Michigan, which is located roughly two-and-a-half hours west of Detroit.

