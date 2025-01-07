National Football League Lions' David Montgomery to return for playoffs; Aidan Hutchinson return not ruled out Published Jan. 7, 2025 5:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top offensive players back for their postseason run while they're keeping the door open for their top defensive player to return at some point in the playoffs.

David Montgomery is expected to be available when the Lions play in the Divisional Round, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. The standout running back has been out since Week 15 after he reportedly tore his MCL in their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While it was initially reported that Montgomery would need surgery that could've put his season in jeopardy, he sought multiple opinions and opted to hold off undergoing any operation. There had been some optimism that Montgomery could've returned in their Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but he wound up being a gameday scratch.

Montgomery has helped form the most productive running back duo in the league alongside Jahmyr Gibbs. The sixth-year veteran has rushed for 775 yards on 4.2 yards per carry to go with 36 receptions for 341 yards. Montgomery's 12 rushing touchdowns were the eighth-most among all running backs in the NFL this season.

The Lions have been just fine, though, during Montgomery's absence. They went 3-0 in the three games he missed, scoring at least 31 points in each win. Gibbs also rushed for at least 100 yards in each game and scored four touchdowns in their win over the Vikings on Sunday, which clinched them the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

As Montgomery's return looms, Aidan Hutchinson's potential return is still in question. The star edge rusher has been out since Week 6 due to a broken fibula and tibia, but it's been reported on multiple occasions that Hutchinson could return if the Lions make a deep playoff run.

Campbell didn't place any expectation that Hutchinson would return at any point in the playoffs on Tuesday. However, he didn't rule out the possibility, either.

"Look, I'm going to say it again: he has a season-ending injury," Campbell said. "But if any can come back from this, it would be Aidan."

Hutchinson emerged as one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year in the early parts of the season, recording 7.5 sacks in five games. Detroit has felt his absence as he still leads the team in sacks by 3.5. The Lions' 37 sacks this season are tied for 23rd in the league. Their whole defensive unit also had some struggles as of late, giving up at least 31 points in three of their previous four games before their 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and right guard Kevin Zeitler were also injured in Detroit's win over Minnesota. Campbell was optimistic that Arnold (foot contusion) and Zeitler (hamstring) would be able to play in the Lions' playoff opener.

"We got better news on Zeitler and Arnold," Campbell said. "I can't guarantee that they're playing, but it's much better than it appeared to be when the injuries happened. So, it's positive news."

The Lions, who have home-field advantage for the first time in franchise history, will return to action on either Saturday, Jan. 18 or Sunday, Jan. 19. They'll take on one of the Los Angeles Rams, Vikings, Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

