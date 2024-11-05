National Football League Lions acquire DE Za’Darius Smith from Browns to bolster pass rush Published Nov. 5, 2024 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions, coming off a 24-14 road win against the Green Bay Packers, made a big move ahead of the trade deadline. On Tuesday morning, Detroit reportedly acquired veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

It hasn't been much of a secret that the Lions, who sit atop the NFC at 7-1, have been looking to bolster their pass rush as they aim to make a Super Bowl run. Last week, head coach Dan Campbell even hinted that Detroit could be close to swinging a deal.

Not only did the Lions lose star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season, but Marcus Davenport, John Cominsky and Derrick Barnes are on injured reserve as well. Hutchinson, who hasn't played since Week 6, still leads the team in sacks with 7.5.

The 32-year-old Smith could change that. This season, he's started every game for the Browns, who fell to 2-7 on Sunday, and recorded five sacks and six tackles for loss.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL, Smith has totaled double-digit sacks three times, most recently in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings. This will be his third stop in the NFC North, after he spent three seasons with the Packers and one with the Vikings.

