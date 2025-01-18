LiAngelo Ball performs 'Tweaker' right before Lions-Commanders gets wild
After the Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North and No. 1 seed in the conference, they celebrated in the locker room to the hottest new rap song, "Tweaker" by … LiAngelo Ball?
Yes, the former G League player, and middle brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, has a new career — and it's going well. Less than a week after inking a record deal worth up to $13 million with Def Jam, the 26-year-old LiAngelo took the stage at the end of the first quarter of the Lions' divisional round matchup against the Washington Commanders in Detroit.
Ball may have pumped up both teams, based on how many twists and turns it took soon after he performed:
- First, the Commanders converted a fourth-and-3 at Detroit's 9-yard line and then took a 10-9 lead on Brian Robinson Jr.'s touchdown run.
- The Lions regained the lead on Sam LaPorta's incredible touchdown catch.
- Terry McLaurin broke free for a 58-yard touchdown, giving the Commanders the lead right back.
- Jared Goff threw a pick-six to put Washington up by double digits.
- Goff left the game briefly with an injury, and recently unretired Teddy Bridgewater replaced him. Jameson Williams then took an end-around to cut into the Commanders' lead with a "video-game stuff" touchdown, as Tom Brady called it on the FOX broadcast.
- Jayden Daniels then led another Commanders touchdown drive before Goff was intercepted again to end the first half.
Washington took a 31-21 lead at halftime, officially making the second quarter the highest-scoring quarter in NFL postseason history. Perhaps that's because the Commanders and Lions are two of the most productive offenses in the NFL this season — or maybe Gelo is just that powerful of a rapper.
Ball, who came in at No. 4 in our ranking of athletes with the best music careers, also attended the Bulls-Hornets game on Friday night, when his brothers faced off for the first time since 2021. LaMelo's Hornets pulled out a high-scoring 125-123 win in Chicago.
