Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown eager to repeat Oklahoma success

The super-charged, highly dynamic Oklahoma duo that was Kyler Murray and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is back in action.

The former teammates are together once again — this time donning the Arizona Cardinals' red hue instead of the Sooners' crimson — after the Cardinals acquired Brown on draft night for their first-round pick.

And while the colors they wear will undergo a slight alteration, the Cards' front office is hoping the pair will be able to replicate the success they saw during their tenure in Norman. And so are Murray and Brown themselves.

The two were a dangerous duo during their heyday, unleashing loads of big plays on opposing defenses using the combination of Murray's rocket arm and Brown's speed.

During their one full season of college ball together (2018), Brown registered 1,318 receiving yards on 75 catches, along with 10 TDs. He averaged a whopping 17.6 yards per catch and surpassed the 100-yard mark in half (six) of his games.

And Cards fans are restless to see what the revamped professional version of the twosome can do. It's primed to be a treat to see, but in the meantime, let's look back at some of the Murray-Brown connection's best moments from their OU days.

Climbing the mountain

Murray and Brown's late-season visit to Morgantown yielded splendidly positive results. West Virginia scored early, but the Mountaineers' go-ahead TD only prompted the Murray-Brown show sooner rather than later.

It appeared as if the two's dominance would be inevitable, and by the time the clock struck zeroes, they'd hooked up for 243 yards and two TDs on just 11 completions.

House calls

Brown was phoning home all game long in the Sooners' early-season matchup against the feisty Iowa State Cyclones. He had defenders in a whirlwind, busting open on big routes to total 191 yards on nine catches, including a doozy of a TD.

Murray's icy play-fake and Brown's wheels were too much for the Cyclones' defense, and the Sooners cruised to a 37-27 victory, improving to 3-0. Murray had 348 yards through the air.

Air raid

Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy for a reason. The man's production was unmatched that season, and none of his showings were perhaps quite as spectacular as his 432-yard, six-TD display vs. Baylor. Brown was on the receiving end of two of those TDs, posting 132 yards in all with a season-high of 26.4 yards per reception.

Oklahoma leveled Baylor 66-33 to 5-0.

