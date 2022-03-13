Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins agrees to one-year extension with Minnesota Vikings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kirk Cousins is staying put in Minnesota.

On Sunday, the Vikings and Cousins agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed, $35 million extension. The three-time Pro Bowler will make $40 million this season and $30 million in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The extension will lower Cousins' 2022 cap hit from $45M to $31.25M, allowing the Vikings to save roughly $14 million against the salary cap.

What's more, the no-trade clause will keep the veteran QB in Minnesota through at least the end of the 2023 season.

The news comes shortly after a recent report that the Vikings hoped to offload many of their bigger contracts this offseason after consecutive losing seasons. It also comes on the heels of another huge NFL development — Tom Brady shocking the sports world by ending his 40-day retirement and announcing that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

Cousins threw for 4,221 yards in 2021 but suffered from inaccuracy and finished with a 52.3 quarterback rating, good for 15th in the league.

He led Minnesota to an 8-9 record (.471), boasting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 33:7.

Cousins will get a chance this season to work with new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was hired in February. The two were together in Washington in 2017, when O'Connell was the Commanders' quarterbacks coach.

Get more from Minnesota Vikings Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.