Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins agrees to one-year extension with Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins agrees to one-year extension with Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins agrees to one-year extension with Minnesota Vikings

1 hour ago

Kirk Cousins is staying put in Minnesota.

On Sunday, the Vikings and Cousins agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed, $35 million extension. The three-time Pro Bowler will make $40 million this season and $30 million in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The extension will lower Cousins' 2022 cap hit from $45M to $31.25M, allowing the Vikings to save roughly $14 million against the salary cap.

What's more, the no-trade clause will keep the veteran QB in Minnesota through at least the end of the 2023 season.

The news comes shortly after a recent report that the Vikings hoped to offload many of their bigger contracts this offseason after consecutive losing seasons. It also comes on the heels of another huge NFL development — Tom Brady shocking the sports world by ending his 40-day retirement and announcing that he will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

Cousins threw for 4,221 yards in 2021 but suffered from inaccuracy and finished with a 52.3 quarterback rating, good for 15th in the league. 

He led Minnesota to an 8-9 record (.471), boasting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 33:7.

Cousins will get a chance this season to work with new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was hired in February. The two were together in Washington in 2017, when O'Connell was the Commanders' quarterbacks coach.

Get more from Minnesota Vikings Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

2 hours ago
Vikings look to reset the cap ahead of 2022 season
National Football League

Vikings look to reset the cap ahead of 2022 season

1 day ago
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Four OTs climb into top six
National Football League

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Four OTs climb into top six

4 days ago
James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook, ready for NFL turn
Minnesota Vikings

James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook, ready for NFL turn

March 3
Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors
National Football League

Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors

February 25
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes