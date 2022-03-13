National Football League
Tom Brady announces he's returning to Buccaneers Tom Brady announces he's returning to Buccaneers
National Football League

Tom Brady announces he's returning to Buccaneers

just in

Tom Brady isn't retiring after all.

The legendary quarterback announced on Sunday that after two months away from the game, he already missed football too much. Thus, he'll be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

More to come on this developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Tom Brady's last TD ball sells for more than $518k at auction
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's last TD ball sells for more than $518k at auction

3 hours ago
Vikings look to reset the cap ahead of 2022 season
National Football League

Vikings look to reset the cap ahead of 2022 season

1 day ago
Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns
National Football League

Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns

1 day ago
Mike Tomlin must solve quarterback conundrum for the Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin must solve quarterback conundrum for the Steelers

1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby agree to new $95 million deal
Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby agree to new $95 million deal

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes