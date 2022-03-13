Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady's last TD ball sells for more than $518k at auction

3 hours ago

The final touchdown pass of retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's 22-year NFL career costs a pretty penny.

The highly coveted pigskin sold for more than half a million dollars on sports memorabilia auction site Lelands.

The starting bid was $100,000, and a total of 23 individuals placed bids on the ball — which momentarily found its way into the crowd after wide receiver Mike Evans threw it into the stands. The fan who caught the ball consigned it, per ESPN.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB dropped the 55-yard dime to Evans in the final minutes of the NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in January. 

Brady's first career TD pass — as a member of the New England Patriots — was to former Pro Bowler Terry Glenn in Week 5 of the 2001-2002 season. That ball was auctioned off on the same site last year for $428,841.

