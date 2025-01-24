National Football League Keyshawn Johnson on Jayden Daniels: 'He's the best rookie I've ever seen' Updated Jan. 24, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has had one of the most successful debut seasons in NFL history and could be on his way to making more history with a win this weekend in his first NFC Championship Game.

While many have praised Daniels throughout the season for his poise and clutch performances under pressure as a rookie, FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson took it a step further on a recent episode of "All Facts No Brakes."

"I've been watching Jayden since high school," Johnson began. "I believe he's the best rookie that I've ever seen. Because, guess what? He has his team — that wasn't expected to do anything — in the NFC Championship Game."

The Heisman Trophy winner and rookie out of LSU has surpassed expectations in Washington after being selected as the second overall pick behind Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. Through the divisional-round games, Daniels has racked up 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Johnson compared Daniels to 2023 standout quarterback C.J. Stroud, who turned heads in his rookie campaign in Houston by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

"You had to go and duplicate and then some of what C.J. Stroud was able to put on the field a year ago for the Houston Texans," Johnson added.

While Johnson's high praise for the 24-year-old is justified, he also clarified that his title of "best rookie ever" is purely based on what he's physically been able to witness as a football fan.

"I didn't see O.J. play, and I didn't see Jim Brown play," Johnson said. "I'm just talking about from my eyes, since I learned professional football and understanding, that he's the best rookie I've ever seen — especially on the offensive side," Johnson concluded.

If the Commanders take down the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (noon on FOX and the FOX Sports app), Daniels will become the first rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. He's also favored to win 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and will find out at the upcoming NFL Honors if he'll take home the hardware over Malik Nabers, Bo Nix, Brock Browers or Brian Thomas Jr.

