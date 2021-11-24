Kansas City Chiefs regain stronghold at summit of Nick Wright's NFL tiers
Nick Wright's latest NFL tiers have taken on a familiar look.
Thanks to a four-game surge by Patrick Mahomes & Co., the Kansas City Chiefs have lept back up to the top of the pecking order after sitting in the shadow of the summit a week ago.
Heading into Week 12, here is how the "First Things First" host stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.
THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars | Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Houston Texans | Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks | Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, Miami Dolphins
Best Super Bowl odds: Raiders +7500
Wright's thoughts: "Sorry. My apologies to these teams, but you're not gonna be in the playoff picture. You don't even get names. The most notable part of this part of the pyramid of the tiers, the Raiders' fall from grace. They're a disaster."
BARELY ALIVE: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles
Best Super Bowl odds: Saints +7500
Wright's thoughts: "These teams are still alive, but barely. The Panthers was a brutal loss. Eagles are playing better but they dug themselves such a big hole. ... Three losses in a row for the Saints post-Jameis [Winston]."
AFC LOGJAM: Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns
Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2000
Wright's thoughts: "One, maybe two of these teams will make the playoffs. That's at most. They all have six wins except for the Steelers, who have five and a half wins. ... You're going to see at least one of these teams in the playoffs, but not for a very long time."
FINALLY FRISKY: Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers
Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +3500
Wright's thoughts: "Teams that had buzz before the season and are finally showing it. ... The Colts you're like, 'Wait, are they two overtime losses away from an eight-game winning streak?' They are. ... Niners and Vikings play each other this week. ... It's a huge game."
BRONZE MEDALISTS: New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans
Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +850
Wright's thoughts: "One of these teams is going to get the pleasure and the honor of losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Which, after the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, will of course make them the league's bronze medalist."
A+ A-GAME: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600
Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams have lost two of their last three, but all of these teams ... when they're at their best, look utterly dominant. Oddly enough, the team ... that, at its best, has looked the least dominant, if you would, is Tampa Bay."
NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers
Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +800
Wright's thoughts: "Two most consistent teams in the league all year. They have shown they can win with injuries. Remember when the Packers didn't have their receivers? ... The Cardinals didn't have Kyler [Murray], doesn't matter."
FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs
Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +700
Wright's thoughts: "The Chiefs, who might not lose again until 2023, we shall see. So, the answer is, the Chiefs are the favorites. You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it."