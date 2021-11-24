National Football League Kansas City Chiefs regain stronghold at summit of Nick Wright's NFL tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Wright's latest NFL tiers have taken on a familiar look.

Thanks to a four-game surge by Patrick Mahomes & Co., the Kansas City Chiefs have lept back up to the top of the pecking order after sitting in the shadow of the summit a week ago.

With week in the books, watch to see where Nick Wright ranks all 32 teams in the NFL.

Heading into Week 12, here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet .

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars | Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Houston Texans | Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks | Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, Miami Dolphins

Best Super Bowl odds: Raiders +7500

Wright's thoughts: "Sorry. My apologies to these teams, but you're not gonna be in the playoff picture. You don't even get names. The most notable part of this part of the pyramid of the tiers, the Raiders' fall from grace. They're a disaster."

BARELY ALIVE: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles

Best Super Bowl odds: Saints +7500

Wright's thoughts: "These teams are still alive, but barely. The Panthers was a brutal loss. Eagles are playing better but they dug themselves such a big hole. ... Three losses in a row for the Saints post-Jameis [Winston]."

AFC LOGJAM: Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2000

Wright's thoughts: "One, maybe two of these teams will make the playoffs. That's at most. They all have six wins except for the Steelers, who have five and a half wins. ... You're going to see at least one of these teams in the playoffs, but not for a very long time."

FINALLY FRISKY: Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +3500

Wright's thoughts: "Teams that had buzz before the season and are finally showing it. ... The Colts you're like, 'Wait, are they two overtime losses away from an eight-game winning streak?' They are. ... Niners and Vikings play each other this week. ... It's a huge game."

Pam Oliver caught up with Justin Jefferson after his big performance in the Minnesota Vikings' victory over the Green Bay Packers.

BRONZE MEDALISTS: New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +850

Wright's thoughts: "One of these teams is going to get the pleasure and the honor of losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Which, after the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, will of course make them the league's bronze medalist."

A+ A-GAME: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams have lost two of their last three, but all of these teams ... when they're at their best, look utterly dominant. Oddly enough, the team ... that, at its best, has looked the least dominant, if you would, is Tampa Bay."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +800

Wright's thoughts: "Two most consistent teams in the league all year. They have shown they can win with injuries. Remember when the Packers didn't have their receivers? ... The Cardinals didn't have Kyler [Murray], doesn't matter."

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +700

Wright's thoughts: "The Chiefs, who might not lose again until 2023, we shall see. So, the answer is, the Chiefs are the favorites. You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it."

