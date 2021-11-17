National Football League Dallas Cowboys hit the top of Nick Wright's NFL tiers for third time this season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Blowout victories were the flavor of Week 10 in the NFL, with eight of the weekend's 14 games won by 17 points or more.

And all of that firepower resulted in some big movements up and down Nick Wright 's latest NFL tiers.

After a weekend of blowout wins, Nick Wright reveals his NFL Tiers heading into Week 11.

Heading into Week 11, here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet .

DON'T REALLY MATTER: Detroit Lions , Houston Texans , New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars | Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Washington Football Team | Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons | Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos

Best Super Bowl odds: Browns +4000

Wright's thoughts: "The bottom two rows don't matter. The top two rows of the bottom — ehh, still alive but barely. Going to have to win, like, four of your next five."

HMMM …: Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: 49ers +5000

Wright's thoughts: "Could you make the playoffs? Any of you could. I didn't think you could a few weeks ago. Now, all of you I think can."

GET IT TOGETHER: Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers

Best Super Bowl odds: Chargers +2800

Wright's thoughts: "Steelers, you just tied the Lions, which counts as three losses. Get it together, group! All of you could still make the playoffs, but you've got to get it together."

GOAT RESPECT: Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots

Best Super Bowl odds: Ravens +1200

Wright's thoughts: "I have real concerns about the rosters of these teams. The Ravens' defense has not been what it once was. I have concerns about the Patriots' offense as a whole. However, Lamar [Jackson] is turning into the greatest dual-threat quarterback ever. [Bill] Belichick is the greatest coach ever. So, either of those teams in a singular playoff game is going to demand respect of its opponent."

THREE LOSSES, REALLY?: Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +550

Wright's thoughts: "If you would have looked at their schedule before the start of the year and said, 'Today, what's the maximum amount of losses they could have?' You would say, 'Worst-case scenario would be three.' And they all have three. ... The fact that they're all sitting at three losses right now is concerning."

INJURY ALERT: Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +1000

Wright's thoughts: "Listen, these two teams are excellent. However, Kyler [Murray] has now missed back-to-back games. Derrick Henry is obviously done for at least the regular season, maybe the whole year. They deserve to be considered true contenders, but when you're both missing your best players, it's hard to put you up top with the top three teams in football."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Packers +850

Wright's thoughts: "If you let any playoff team in the AFC draft their AFC opponent, do you really think any team is picking to play the Chiefs before they play the Titans? Picking to play the Chiefs before they play the Patriots? Maybe — maybe — there's an argument that some people would rather play the Chiefs than the Bills."

FAVORITES: Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +1000

Wright's thoughts: "They're like Jack Nicholson at the Oscars. Three times they've been atop the tiers. They had a hiccup game. They weren't ready for Denver. We're going to give them a mulligan. They responded to that by annihilating those scrappy Atlanta Falcons."

