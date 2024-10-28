National Football League
Justin Fields is Steelers' emergency QB vs. Giants after tweaking hamstring
Oct. 28, 2024

Pittsburgh's Justin Fields will serve as the third quarterback for Monday night's game against the New York Giants after tweaking his hamstring over the weekend.

Fields, who started Pittsburgh's first six games while Russell Wilson rehabbed a calf injury, will sit behind Wilson and Kyle Allen as the Steelers (5-2) look for a third straight victory.

Pittsburgh running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) is inactive for a third consecutive game while center Zach Frazier (ankle) will miss his second straight start. Cornerback C.J. Henderson is also inactive for the Steelers.

Earlier Monday, the Steelers placed rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The third-round pick out of Michigan has played in just one game this season after missing a chunk of training camp because of an ankle injury.

New York cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson (neck) and Cor'Dale Flott are inactive. Linebacker Ty Summers, guard Jake Kubas, nose tackle Jordan Riley, punter Jamie Gillan and quarterback Tommy DeVito) are also inactive for the Giants.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

